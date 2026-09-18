Red Wings Trade Pitch Lands Alexander Nikishin for 41-Goal Wing in Blockbuster

A trade pitch directed at the Detroit Red Wings would send winger Alex DeBrincat to the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.

In return, the blockbuster scenario would land Detroit the rights to restricted free agent Alexander Nikishin, a defenseman who scored 11 goals in his rookie season.

The scenario imagines DeBrincat skating for Carolina, inverting the real standoff gripping training camp. It’s Nikishin, still unsigned, who wants out of Raleigh, not DeBrincat trying to leave Detroit, according to a The Athletic report.

PuckPedia‘s Puck GM trade tool, in a build titled simply “Debrincat,” pegs Carolina’s projected cap hit at $102,649,818 against a payroll carrying just $1,350,182 in space and no LTIR room on a full 23-man roster, according to the Carolina Hurricanes cap simulation. DeBrincat sits on the Hurricanes’ top line in that build, meaning Nikishin would have to go to bring in the nine-year veteran DeBrincat.

DeBrincat’s Detroit Resume Meets Nikishin’s Ceiling

DeBrincat, born Dec. 18, 1997, in Farmington Hills, Michigan, stands 5-foot-8 and 181 pounds. Chicago drafted him 39th overall in 2016, and his path ran through the Erie Otters, the Blackhawks and a stop with the Ottawa Senators before Detroit inked him on July 9, 2023, to a four-year, $31.5 million contract carrying a $7.875 million cap hit. He posted 41 goals and 44 assists in 82 games in 2025-26, his third career 40-goal season and his first in Detroit, and he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer at 29.

“My intention is obviously to stay in Detroit,” DeBrincat told NHL.com earlier this month, adding that his stance “hasn’t changed” even as the Red Wings navigate captain Dylan Larkin’s trade request and a search for a new general manager following Steve Yzerman’s exit.

Nikishin, born Oct. 2, 2001, in Orel, Russia, is a 6-foot-3, 218-pound defenseman Carolina drafted 69th overall in 2020. He starred for Spartak Moscow before taking over at SKA St. Petersburg, where he led all KHL defensemen in scoring in back-to-back seasons, racking up 56 points in 2023-24 and 55 the year before. Carolina signed him to a two-year, $1.85 million entry-level deal in April 2025, and he answered with 11 goals, 22 assists and a Stanley Cup as a rookie.

Who Wins the Red Wings-Hurricanes Swap?

Moving DeBrincat clears Carolina’s $7.875 million cap hit for a player who currently costs nothing against the cap. But Nikishin is an unsigned restricted free agent carrying an $874,125 qualifying offer, and his camp is still focusing on a trade rather than a return to Raleigh. Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky has already confirmed Nikishin will skip the start of training camp unsigned.

Detroit, in this scenario, absorbs one season of proven scoring at a below-market rate. Carolina swaps an expiring rental for a 24-year-old asset it could control for years, provided it signs him at a reasonable number. DeBrincat’s next contract, wherever he plays it, is projected to carry a cap hit north of $12 million, a figure shaped by the same rising cap that has Nikishin’s camp comfortable asking for roughly $8 million after one NHL season.

Competitively, Detroit gets an immediate top-six scoring boost from a winger it already knows well. Carolina, already stacked with Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Jackson Blake up front, solves a real roster problem. Nikishin’s fit, not his talent, has been the issue behind Jalen Chatfield, Sean Walker and Shayne Gostisbehere’s spot on the top power-play unit.

One-for-one, DeBrincat remains the better hockey player this winter. Nikishin, 24 and already a Stanley Cup champion, is the asset worth building around for the next decade. Whichever side eventually signs him without overpaying walks away with the better end of this deal.