Ex-Red Wings Star Brett Hull Reveals the Pressure of Being a Hockey Legend’s Son

Former Red Wings forward Brett Hull opened up about the pressure that comes with being a hockey legend’s son. His father, Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, had a Hall of Fame career. As a result, his sons would immediately be compared to him once they began their careers.

Bobby Hull achieved great success as a player. ‘The Golden Jet’ spent 15 years with the Blackhawks, with whom he won the 1961 Stanley Cup. The Canadian also won multiple individual awards, including seven scoring titles, three Art Ross trophies, and two Hart trophies.

Hull signed with the Winnipeg Jets in 1972, ending his legendary stint with the Blackhawks. Despite playing the remainder of the decade with the Jets and Hartford Whalers, Hull is celebrated for his time with Chicago. ‘The Golden Jet’ was honored with a statue outside the United Center in 2011.

Ex-Red Wings Star Brett Hull Reveals the Pressure of Being a Bobby Hull’s Son

Brett Hull witnessed firsthand the pressure that comes along with following in his father’s footsteps. His older brothers experienced that first, making it difficult to measure up to their father. The pressure was heightened, particularly due to the sport’s popularity in Canada.

“Trying to live up to being Bobby Hull’s son was not always easy, especially growing up in Canada. And I was fortunate to have two older brothers, especially Bobby Hull Jr., my oldest brother, which I would never do ever – name my son Brett Hull Jr.,” Hull said during his Ice Guardians Podcast. “[My oldest brother] had no chance and he could play just fine, but he had no chance.”

Hull revealed that watching his older brothers deal with that pressure in junior hockey led him to pursue collegiate hockey instead.

“And then I watched them both try to play major junior and I’m like, ‘No, screw that. I’m going to college,” he said.

Although Hull’s brothers did not achieve NHL success, he went on to have a Hall of Fame career of his own. He won the Stanley Cup with both the Red Wings and Dallas Stars.

Hull Shares Backstory of His Father Leaving the Blackhawks

Hull also shared the backstory of what led to his father’s Blackhawks exit. At the time, the Winnipeg Jets of the NHL‘s rival, WHA, was looking to make a splash.

The Jets’ management approached ‘The Golden Jet’ with a lucrative deal, to which he counteroffered. Hull recalled his father purposely trying to price himself out of a move. However, the Jets unexpectedly accepted his terms, so he agreed to move to Winnipeg.

“The World Hockey Association comes calling. [My dad] said, ‘I didn’t want to leave Chicago.’ So he goes, ‘If you give me $1 million to sign and $250,000 per year, I’ll come and play.’ [He said], ‘I just wanted to scare them away.’ All he wanted from the Blackhawks was $100,000 [per year]. [The Jets] called and said, ‘Well, Bobby, you got it. $1 million to sign and $250,000 a year.’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m a man of my word,'” Hull said on his Ice Guardians Podcast.

Hull also credited his father’s move to the Jets as having a lasting impact on his own hockey career.

“We moved to Winnipeg in Canada. Would I have become the hockey player I did being in Chicago as opposed to Winnipeg, Canada, where all we did was play hockey?”