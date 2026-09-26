Red Wings Legend Brett Hull Reveals How Detroit Built a Championship Culture

Former Detroit Red Wings star Brett Hull revealed how the franchise built championship culture. Hull recalled his time in Detroit and spoke highly of the engagement between current players and the alumni.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion stressed that the off-ice relationships that are formed are crucial. He argued that those relationships are just as important as the team that is assembled on the ice.

Having the camaraderie between the alumni, current players, and even staff brings everyone together. In doing so, it also makes them feel like a part of the team’s success.

Hull believes that special bond, which Original Six franchises maintain, makes them an attractive destination for players.

Brett Hull Praises Red Wings for Treatment of Alumni

Brett Hull had a successful tenure with the Detroit Red Wings. He signed with Detroit as an unrestricted free agent in 2001, after a strong tenure with the Dallas Stars.

Hull was toward the end of his career, but was still a valuable piece and an effect goalscorer. He contributed to Detroit’s 2002 Stanley Cup victory, which was his first season in Detroit.

Hull pointed to Detroit’s treatment of their alumni as something that was beneficial for the current roster. The players were able to gain insight and form relationships with franchise legends. At the same time, the alumni were treated with respect, as they felt welcomed and appreciated.

“Dallas and St. Louis, which are my two main alumni that are not Original Six. I feel uncomfortable going anywhere near the dressing room. Like, I’m not invited. And when we were in Detroit, I’d go to the rink, me and [Chris Chelios], and we’d sit down and I’d have Gordie Howe on one side of me with his dog and Ted Lindsay on the other side. And we’d sit there and just talk hockey and life,” Hull said during an episode of his Ice Guardians Podcast.

He continued:

“They were part of the team. And I don’t understand how you don’t want your young players to learn from the greats.”

Hull Reflects on Fond Memories in Detroit

Despite the achievements on the ice, Hull revealed that being around the alumni and attending team social gatherings were special. He looks back at that time fondly and feels that other teams should do the same with their respective organizations.

“You’ll definitely agree with this, and [Kelly Chase], too, because he played for the Toronto Maple Leafs. I don’t understand how teams like the Blues or Dallas [Stars] or whoever don’t find out how the Original Six teams run their show. Because it is beyond special,” Hull said on his Ice Guardians Podcast. ”

“I know they did this when I played there, but every day after practice in the Olympia Room, we had a team meal. And then once a month, a guy would give Al, the Zamboni guy who picked up the octopus, whatever, $400. he would barbecue,” Hull said. “Anybody that worked in the arena, the offices, the players, the GMs, whoever was there, the janitors, they came and we all had lunch together.”

He continued:

“I tried to tell the Stars about that. And because it’s obviously better weather in Dallas during the winter, I go, ‘Just do it. Get a player to give $400. And then you have a guy and you just barbecue, and make everyone in the arena feel part of it.'”