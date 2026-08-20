Ex-Red Wings Star Reveals Why Playing for an Original Six Franchise Was So Special

Former Detroit Red Wings star forward Brett Hull revealed why playing for an Original Six franchise was significant. The NHL currently has diehard fanbases in multiple markets, but the Original Six markets still have a strong allure. Fans in those markets have high expectations for their players and are critical when the organization fails to meet those expectations.

The Original Six franchises are comprised of the Red Wings, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Hull played for Detroit from 2001 until 2004, while his father, Bobby Hull, played for the Blackhawks.

The Hall of Famer witnessed the fanfare in Detroit firsthand when he contributed to its 2002 Stanley Cup victory. Hull had won the Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars three years prior. He has since admitted that the Red Wings parade had a much larger turnout.

Ex-Red Wings Star Brett Hull Reveals Why Playing for an Original Six Franchise Was So Special

Brett Hull has many fond memories from his time with the Detroit Red Wings.

Hull revealed that he was originally going to sign with the Montreal Canadiens. However, a call from Chris Chelios recruiting him to Detroit changed his mind. He played with several Hall of Famers and primarily played on a line with a young Pavel Datsyuk.

Although Hull was a veteran player, he said he still did not understand the significance of playing for an Original Six franchise. That all changed when he played for Detroit.

“Nothing makes it more special than an Original Six team,” Hull told guests Sheldon Souray and Russ Courtnall on his Ice Guardians Podcast. “I signed with the Red Wings and that was [before the 2001-02 NHL season], and it was sick. But still, until I got there, I had no idea what playing for an Original Six team was. I’m like, ‘How do these other teams not get it?’ Like, does nobody ever go there and come back and go, ‘You guys got it all wrong.’ It’s heaven, right?”

Hull Performed Well in Detroit

Playing for an Original Six franchise comes with a lot of pressure, but Hull performed well during his time with the Red Wings. His offensive production did not take a hit despite playing with many elite scorers.

During his first season with Detroit, Hull scored 30 goals and added 33 assists for a total of 63 points. He followed that up with 10 goals and eight assists for a total of 18 points during the postseason. The Hall of Famer’s offensive production played a key role in Detroit’s Stanley Cup victory that season.

Hull scored a team-leading 37 goals in his second season with the Red Wings. He also added 39 assists for a total of 76 points, finishing behind only captain Steve Yzerman for the team lead.

Hull’s final season with Detroit saw his goal production drop, but he finished with more assists. He scored 25 goals and recorded 43 assists for a total of 68 points.