2 Detroit Red Wings Players Look To Extend An Impressive Streak In 2026-27

Alex DeBrincat and Moritz Seider are gearing up to end the Detroit Red Wings‘ playoff drought. But they have one streak to extend.

On Saturday, Sportsnet shared the NHL’s top 10 active Iron Man streaks. DeBrincat and Seider were listed third and fifth at 456 and 410 games, respectively. With an 84-game season ahead of us, DeBrincat can eclipse the 500-game mark if he stays healthy. Seider can close in on 500 at 494, which will also let him claim that he played in every possible game in the first six seasons of his NHL career.

Both players have solidified themselves as cornerstones for a franchise in dire need of star players and stability. DeBrincat is in the final year of his current deal, but he expressed interest in sticking around Detroit. Seider is signed through the 2030-31 season, carrying a team-friendly $8.55 cap hit.

Alex DeBrincat Has Yet To Miss A Game For The Red Wings

DeBrincat’s streak dates back to the 2020-21 season, after he exited the COVID protocol and missed four games between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31. He then suited up for all 82 games in his final season with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22. DeBrincat followed up with another 82-game campaign in his lone season with the Ottawa Senators.

Since his blockbuster trade to the Red Wings, DeBrincat has played in 246 contests, scoring 222 points and 107 goals with 18:05 of average total ice time. He’s been getting better with each passing year. Last season, DeBrincat exploded for a career-high 85 points. He matched his career-high in goals with 41.

DeBrincat will face a set of challenges in 2026-27. He will no longer line up alongside Patrick Kane, who returned to the Blackhawks last summer. With questions still surrounding ex-captain Dylan Larkin, DeBrincat will naturally shoulder more responsibility.

Moritz Seider’s Iron Man Streak Is One Of The NHL’s Best

While Seider sits a few slots behind DeBrincat and nearly 600 games behind leader Brent Burns, his sheer playing style makes his Iron Man streak stand out. Seider is known for his punishing play, with 909 career hits. He also invades scoring lanes, evidenced by his 925 career blocks.

What’s more impressive is that Seider’s career average time on ice sits at 23:51. And that number keeps increasing year over year. Seider is entering 2026-27 looking to improve on his best season as a pro. In 2025-26, he netted 10 goals and 50 assists, good for 60 points and a fifth-place finish for the Norris Trophy.

Doing the dirty work for a hockey team that can’t end its playoff drought is one thing. But putting forth a two-way game while maintaining defensive responsibilities has turned Seider into one of the league’s best all-around defensemen.

There is no doubt that Seider, like DeBrincat, will have more responsibility thrust onto him. Should a few of those dynamic Red Wings prospects break through and earn a spot on the big club, they will be looking to seasoned veterans like Seider and DeBrincat for leadership.

Extending their respective Iron Man streaks means they will be sharing the ice with those youngsters graduating to the NHL. That will be huge for a team seeking a return to relevance.