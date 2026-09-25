Red Wings Top Prospects are Pushing to Make Final Roster

The Detroit Red Wings’ top prospects are giving the organization a good problem. The preseason roster is down to just 28 players, with names like Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Nate Danielson, Anton Johansson, Carter Mazur, Carter Bear, and William Wallinder vying for a spot.

Not every youngster will make it, but fans who have wondered when several players would make the jump won’t be waiting much longer. With a team facing more questions than answers, thanks to the uncertainty surrounding Dylan Larkin and a lack of depth in the lineup, seeing these prospects generating strong consideration will raise optimism.

Brandsegg-Nygard and Sandin-Pellikka made the big club out of camp in 2025-26, but neither played well enough to stick around all season.

Brandsegg-Nygard appeared in just 14 games, recording one assist and 12:31 of average total ice time. However, he established himself as a physical presence and displayed the potential to be a top-six power forward. He was phenomenal in the Red Wings’ 7-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, recording two goals in 12:43 of ice time and eight body checks.

Detroit Red Wings Prospects Keep Impressing in the Preseason

Sandin-Pellikka looked like he was going to play a full season in Detroit, but he ended up in Grand Rapids following the trade deadline. He has played top-four minutes so far in the preseason and recorded a goal and two blocked shots in Thursday’s win over the Buffalo Sabres. Sandin-Pellikka also had a goal on Tuesday against the Penguins.

Danielson may be the most interesting name on the list. Injuries hampered his production in 2025-26. As a result, he spent just 28 games with the Red Wings, recording seven points and two goals. He logged an assist in Tuesday’s win.

Anton Johansson is another exciting one. He saw time in eight regular-season games with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2025-26, putting up six points and two goals. In Tuesday’s win over Pittsburgh, Johansson had four assists and 22:27 of ice time. His performance certainly gave him an extended look.

Carter Mazur could help solve the Red Wings’ depth issues. Like Danielson, injuries delayed his development. He saw time in just 16 regular-season games in Grand Rapids, recording 11 goals and 16 points in that stretch. His performance earned him an eight-game stint in Detroit, but he failed to get on the stat sheet and played bottom-six minutes.

Carter Bear and William Wallinder have their work cut out for them. But their inclusion means they’re turning heads in camp. They will be worth watching this season, regardless of where they end up.

Red Wings youngsters will bring a breath of fresh air

Very few teams have gone through such a tumultuous summer in recent memory. Dylan Larkin’s trade request going public and former general manager Steve Yzerman’s departure and Shawn Horcoff taking over in the interim left everyone questioning where this franchise was heading in the immediate future.

With so much potential still in the prospects pool and those same prospects impressing during camp and in the preseason, Detroit may have the assets to turn their fortunes around sooner rather than later.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions going into 2026-27. But if a few of the Red Wings’ top prospects solidify themselves as productive, full-time players at the NHL level, optimism will be sky-high in Detroit.