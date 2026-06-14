Dylan Larkin Blasted by Darren McCarthy After Demanding Trade

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was blasted by franchise legend Darren McCarthy after demanding a trade out of Detroit.

Larkin’s trade demand was made public two weeks ago, and we recently found out that his list of destinations comprises three teams: the Minnesota Wild, the Florida Panthers, and the Vegas Golden Knights. Larkin, who has full no-trade protection in his contract, may add more teams to that list, with the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning being among the potential landing spots.

But regardless of where he winds up, it won’t be in Detroit after Larkin made it clear he wants out.

Darren McCarthy Blasts Dylan Larkin for Trade Demand

For McCarthy, a Red Wings franchise legend who spent 13 of his 15 NHL seasons in Detroit, winning four Stanley Cups during his time with the team, this trade demand from Larkin is a slap in the face to the Red Wings organization. After all, Detroit made Larkin the team captain in 2021, and they gave him a huge 8-year, $69.6 million contract to be the face of the franchise for many years to come.

But after the Red Wings missed the playoffs for the 10th straight season, Larkin wanted out.

If that’s what he wants, then McCarthy says good riddance.

“He’s (Larkin) obviously got his reasons and we can put blame this and that or whatever, but I don’t want a guy no matter if you’re the top guy or the bottom guy, if you don’t want to be here, I don’t want you here. I believe this will end up being one of the best things that will happen to the Red Wings’ organization,” McCarthy said on Woodward Sports (via Detroit News).

In McCarthy’s view, Larkin is turning his back on the franchise that drafted him with the 15th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He also believes that Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman will be in no rush to find a trade partner for Larkin, even though eventually McCarthy does believe he will be dealt.

“It’s the whole thing about turning your back on your brothers, turning your back on everything else, instead of going through it. You have personal choice and he’s made his choice but the power is not in his hands. I wouldn’t be surprised if Steve Yzerman waited for the right trade. He’s not been known to rush and he’s got the leverage,” Larkin said.

Potential Dylan Larkin Destinations

As stated above, Larkin’s three known trade destinations are the Wild, Panthers, and Golden Knights, with the Stars and Lightning also rumored as potential suitors.

But the Red Wings are going to want to get the best possible trade package for their captain, so if he gets traded — and that feels like a near inevitability, though the Red Wings may be in no rush to do so — then Larkin would be wise to add a few other teams to his trade list.

Up-and-coming contenders like the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens would be good landing spots, for example, and they could offer superior trade packages for the Red Wings.

We’ll see what happens, but look for Larkin to be gone from this team in the next month or so as the Red Wings look to move on with players who want to be in Detroit.