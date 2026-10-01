Red Wings Announce Final Dylan Larkin Decision Before Rangers Game

The Detroit Red Wings open their season Friday at home against the New York Rangers, as they begin their campaign to snap a 10-year streak without a playoff appearance.

Unfortunately, the Red Wings made few if any moves toward that goal over an offseason when the dominant story was a trade request by veteran center Dylan Larkin followed by the team parting ways with general manager Steve Yzerman. Larkin remains with the Red Wings, but missed the entire preseason schedule with an upper-body injury. Larkin has practiced with the team this week, leaving open the question of whether he’ll play in the season opener.

On Thursday, the Red Wings announced an answer to that question, clarifying Larkin’s status.

Larkin will miss the Red Wings’ opener Friday against the Rangers as well as Sunday’s game against Winnipeg, coach Todd McLellan announced, according to reporter Helene St. James.

McLellan also said that defenseman Ben Chiarot was “a little banged up but should be good to go for tomorrow,” as reported by Ansar Khan of MLive.

Larkin Trade Gets ‘Bold’ Prediction From Insider prediction published Thursday by The Athletic‘s Red Wings insider Max Bultman. According to Bultman Detroit will trade Larkin by Dec. 1.

“Even beyond Larkin’s trade list, which will continue to play a big part in the process, the Red Wings have to be willing to make a deal knowing the return likely won’t be players who can match Larkin’s Day 1 impact. Realistically, there’s going to have to be a futures component to this,” Bultman wrote.

“And yet, eventually, the distraction factor is impossible to avoid for both parties. While the Red Wings are indeed a better team with Larkin in their lineup, everyone will still benefit from a fresh start,” Bultman wrote.

“I’ll say Larkin is dealt within the first two months of the season,” Bultman wrote, in a list of “10 bold Red Wings predictions for 2026-27.”

Detroit Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin Trade Request History

Larkin’s agent called Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman shortly after the 2025-26 season to request a trade, then followed a week later with a short list of teams Larkin would join by waiving his full no-trade clause.

“My job as the manager of the Detroit Red Wings is always to do what is in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings, and I will act accordingly to that,” Yzerman said, as quoted by NHL.com on June 27.

The Detroit News reported at the time that the list was believed to include Florida, Vegas, Minnesota, Dallas and possibly Utah.

Detroit announced July 15 that Yzerman would be shifted out of his GM role to get a “senior adviser”title, and Shawn Horcoff would become interim general manager in early September, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Larkin was stopped of the captaincy he held for six seasons and sat out the first day of camp with an upper-body injury.

“I asked for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings as the captain, and actions have consequences, and I understand why that decision was made,” Larkin said, according to NHL.com on Sept. 17.

Josh Berg, who writes the hockey Substack “Tape to Tape,” addressed the relationship.

“Larkin did not get along with Steve Yzerman and I think that in part led to the trade request (as well as lack of winning and playoff appearances during his tenure),” Berg wrote, in a Wednesday posting.

Dylan Larkin Career Background With Detroit Red Wings

Larkin, born July 30, 1996, in Waterford, Michigan, has spent his entire NHL career in Detroit after the Red Wings drafted him 15th overall in 2014, according to the Red Wings’ official profile.

He totaled 276 goals and 643 points in 808 games through 2025-26 He has four straight 30-goal seasons.

He signed an eight-year, $69.9 million contract on March 1, 2023.

Larkin became Detroit’s 37th captain on Jan. 13, 2021, and the first one born in Michigan.