Dylan Larkin Sends Message to Red Wings Fans After Being Booed Again

Dylan Larkin was booed on his first shift Tuesday, then sent a message to the unhappy Red Wings fans by scoring a first-period goal that put Detroit up 2-1 on the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena.

The goal turned Larkin’s return from injury into a test of how far one player can repair his standing while his trade request still hangs over the franchise.

Larkin came off injured reserve before warmups and entered the lineup at LCA, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Detroit arrived 0-2-0, while Ottawa came in 2-0-0, according to The Hockey News.

Larkin Goal Gives Red Wings Lead Over Ottawa

Fans booed as Larkin stepped onto the ice and again when he first touched the puck, and Ottawa’s Tim Stützle scored off the rush less than three minutes in.

With the score tied 1-1, Larkin slammed in a Viktor Arvidsson pass from the net front at 13:14, according to MLive reporter Ansar Khan. Alex DeBrincat, who had scored the equalizer for the Red Wings, earned the second assist.

Khan wrote that Larkin heard boos on every puck touch before scoring. When the goal was announced, the building responded with a mix of cheers and boos.

Larkin raised both arms in the crease, then skated to the bench, where he sat between DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond, talking and looking up the ice, according to video posted online. He did not gesture toward the crowd.

Larkin Trade Request Hangs Over Detroit

Friday’s home opener against the New York Rangers brought the first public reception. Larkin, in street clothes with the other scratches, was introduced to loud boos, as reported by The Athletic.

Fans chanted “Sell the team” at owner Chris Ilitch after New York scored, according to Fox 2 Detroit. The Red Wings lost 2-0.

“Obviously, he’s got to live with the ramifications of asking for a trade. It’s not comfortable for anybody. I feel bad for him,” coach Todd McLellan said, as quoted by ESPN.

Elliotte Friedman reported the trade request June 4. Steve Yzerman said June 27 that agent Pat Brisson called shortly after the season ended, then followed up about a week later with a short list of teams for which Larkin would waive his no-trade clause, according to the NHL.com story.

The Red Wings stripped Larkin’s captaincy Sept. 11.

“I asked for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings as a captain, and that has consequences. I understand why that decision was made,” Larkin said, as quoted by NHL.com.

An upper-body injury from an off-ice workout kept Larkin out of camp and the preseason, according to The Hockey News.

His eight-year contract carries an $8.7 million cap hit through 2030-31 and includes a full no-trade clause through at least 2027-28, according to Bleacher Report.

Getting healthy and producing is the best path for Detroit to win and for Larkin to be moved, according to an Athletic analysis.

One goal does not change the facts on the ground. Larkin controls the list of teams, and Shawn Horcoff is only the interim general manager, according to Daily Faceoff‘s report.

The Detroit Free Press reported this week that the priority is getting Larkin into the lineup, not moving him.