Detroit Linked to $42 Million Power Forward

The Detroit Red Wings have a busy offseason ahead of them, especially with the expectation that captain Dylan Larkin will be moved this summer after he requested a trade from the organization.

The question is which team does Larkin land at in the near future, assuming general manager Steve Yzerman honors his trade request? Larkin submitted a list of three teams that he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for in order to facilitate a deal. Those teams are the Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights.

However, Larkin may be forced to expand that trade list if Yzerman is unable to make it work with those squads. All three have salary cap constraints that could make pulling off a trade difficult. One additional team has emerged as a potential target that may entice the Detroit GM into pulling the trigger on a trade.

Detroit Could Make a Trade With Anaheim Ducks for Mason McTavish

The Anaheim Ducks are a team that would make sense for Yzerman to deal with. Larkin would be a nice fit with this group and they have assets that would make a trade worthwhile for them.

If Detroit were to pull off a Larkin trade with Anaheim, Mason McTavish would likely be their main target. Insider Elliotte Friedman believes the Red Wings would be able to acquire McTavish’s services in a potential deal.

A hypothetical Larkin-McTavish swap has logic for both sides. For Anaheim, Larkin would provide them a veteran second line center to play behind Leo Carlsson. The Ducks could use another piece in their top six. Since McTavish has slid in their depth chart, he would be a player they would probably be willing to part with to make this trade work.

For the Red Wings, McTavish would give them some grit on a team that need it in their forward core. This group lacks a true power forward at the top of their lineup; this has cost them down the stretch in games where they have been overpowered physically. McTavish also packs a scoring punch and can play both center and wing. Considering he plays a different style of game; he may not be the immediate Larkin replacement they are looking for. But, he is younger and has the ability to reach his potential if given a greater role elsewhere.

Yzerman Needs to Get the Best Return He Can for Larkin

Whatever team Yzerman opts to negotiate with, he needs to get the best return possible for Larkin. That is the only outcome that could save this situation from becoming a complete disaster for the Red Wings.

This management staff clearly has no interest in a rebuild, doing so would absolutely lead to turnover in the front office after years of no playoff appearances in Detroit.

Yzerman will need to target another star in exchange for Larkin. That is what makes a trade with Anaheim logical as there are only so teams that have the ability to give Detroit what they’re looking for here.