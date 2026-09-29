Moritz Seider Makes Bold Claim About Red Wings’ Revamped Defense

Call star defenseman Moritz Seider optimistic as the Detroit Red Wings prepare to open the season this Friday.

With waiver-claimed Andreas Englund joining the team for practice this week, Seider said via Jonathan Mills of NHL.com, “You have eight D out there, and everyone can play on both sides in all situations. Great (penalty) killers on there. Overall, I just feel it’s a very, very solid D-core. You don’t have to be afraid of putting anyone out there against the top line.”

That’s a ringing endorsement for a team whose offensive play is still concerning head coach Todd McLellan. When you break it down, it’s easy to see what makes Seider optimistic about this group.

Red Wings Defensive Rotation Has A Mix Of Youngsters, Veterans, And Depth

Detroit had plenty of young assets throughout the 23-man lineup it submitted on Monday. Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Anton Johansson, and William Wallinder were listed. Although there is a good chance one or more of those names will end up in Grand Rapids, all three should see NHL minutes this season. Of the trio, Sandin-Pellikka has the best chance to play for the Wings full-time.

It’s easy to underestimate Detroit’s veteran presence on the blue line besides Seider. Seider will once again be a reliable point producer, contribute in all three zones, and play a defense-first game.

Ben Chiarot will keep bringing physical play and getting in front of scoring lanes. In his age-35 season, he will be an incredible mentor for the younger members of the rotation. Should the youngsters make strides in their games, Chiarot could start seeing his ice time decrease.

In his age-34 season, Justin Faulk isn’t the player he once was. Still, Faulk can put up points in short bursts, and he too will remain a veteran presence. Andreas Englund, meanwhile, brings depth. So does Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Albert Johansson And Simon Edvinsson Are The Wild Cards

Daily Faceoff currently has Albert Johansson listed alongside Moritz Seider on the projected first pairing. Johansson played in all 82 games in 2025-26, but he finished the year with just 11 points, three goals, and 15:56 of average total ice time. Johansson also had a Corsi For of 45.7 percent at even strength. But if he can hold his own alongside Seider, expect Johansson’s stock to rise.

All eyes remain on Edvinsson, who is still without a contract. If he and the Red Wings end their standoff, he will likely take over on the top pairing opposite Seider.

Via Ansar Khan of MLive, Todd McLellan recently had encouraging words about Edvinsson. “He’s fit, he’s ready. He knows the guys. He’s been working systematically with us, so if that happened, yeah, we would (play him). Providing he’s mentally and physically ready to go, we would have no problem playing him quickly.”

Even if the worst-case scenario occurs and Edvinsson misses time should negotiations spill over into the regular season, Seider’s words provide plenty of encouragement. The Red Wings may not have all of their pieces in the rotation at the moment. But considering Seider’s optimism, they have more than enough depth.

And pro sports is all about the “next man up” mentality when injuries or contract issues affect the lineup.