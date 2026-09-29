Red Wings Make Major Youth Statement With 23-Man Roster

When the Detroit Red Wings revealed their 23-man roster, one big thing jumped out: it had an influx of youth.

Names like Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Emmitt Finnie, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka made the opening-night roster in 2025. Of the trio, however, only Finnie lasted the entire season in Detroit. That may change this year if Brandsegg-Nygard and Sandin-Pellikka take the next step in their development.

With Nate Danielson, Carter Mazur, Anton Johansson, and William Wallinder also listed, it’s no longer a question of where Detroit’s going. The Wings have expanded their youth movement, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Throughout former general manager Steve Yzerman’s tenure, Detroit’s rebuild was often discussed in terms of prospects who would eventually push for jobs. Now, the prospects look like they’re getting those jobs right as the Wings look like a team at a crossroads.

Red Wings Have 4 Young Forwards On Its NHL Roster

Before we get too far ahead, it’s important to reiterate that head coach Todd McLellan implied the 23-man group may not be set in stone. The Wings don’t open their season until Friday. That means there could be more changes over the next few days.

Still, adding Mazur and Danielson shows that they’re more than ready for the NHL. Few forwards impressed this preseason like Brandsegg-Nygard, and Finnie often approaches each shift with reckless abandon.

Danielson may be the most intriguing. The former ninth-overall pick may have joined Finnie and Brandsegg-Nygard on the opening roster in 2025 if it wasn’t for injuries. Injuries derailed much of Danielson’s 2025-26 season, so the burning question is: What can a healthy version of Danielson accomplish at the NHL level?

Brandsegg-Nygard put up 20 goals and 44 points in 60 regular-season appearances in Grand Rapids last season. If he enjoys even adequate production early, he may see more than just 14 games in the NHL in 2026-27. There is a good chance he sticks around all season.

Mazur is more likely a lower-liner with the potential to develop into a depth scorer. Meanwhile, Finnie must keep up his high-energy style while transforming his modest productivity (30 points and 13 goals last season) into that of a top-six forward.

Detroit’s Blue Line Shows An Even Bigger Shift

The blue line may be the more dramatic part. Five of the listed defensemen were Detroit-drafted players aged 25 or younger: Anton Johansson, Albert Johansson, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Moritz Seider, and William Wallinder.

Here’s where things get ultra-interesting, though. One of the names not listed was Simon Edvinsson, who still does not have a contract. That could change at any time. When it does, expect Edvinsson to sidle into the top four. This will force the Wings to send someone to Grand Rapids.

Jacob Bernard-Docker is on injured reserve. Bernard-Docker played admirably as a bottom-pairing defenseman when called upon last season. He too could wind up playing the same role with the big club once he’s cleared to continue.

Still, this isn’t just a prospect showcase anymore. Seeing all of these youngsters listed on the 23-man roster at Monday’s deadline shows that they’re either ready or nearly ready to take the next step.

No, not all of them will be in Detroit full-time, especially as players like Edvinsson and Bernard-Docker eventually make their way back. But they will be worth watching, regardless of where they end up playing in 2026-27.