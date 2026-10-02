NHL Trade Rumors: 3 Red Wings Remain Key Trade Candidates

The Detroit Red Wings have a trio of trade candidates on hand, but they have yet to make a splash in the market.

Of those three, one has been heating up in rumors, while the other two tend to fly further under the radar.

Here’s what we are seeing in current trade rumors involving the Red Wings.

Detroit Red Wings Latest Trade Rumors

On Dylan Larkin…

Until a move is made, 30-year-old Larkin will continue rising to the surface.

But according to Max Bultman of The Athletic, his time is coming. He predicts he will be traded by Dec. 1.

“While the Red Wings are indeed a better team with Larkin in their lineup, everyone will still benefit from a fresh start,” Bultman wrote. “Both sides will have to work together to close the book on this saga, and I bet a few weeks of seeing it play out will be enough incentive to wrap it up. I’ll say Larkin is dealt within the first two months of the season.”

During Larkin’s 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 74 games and went 34-33-67.

He’s a major contributor for Detroit, and shipping him out would be a major risk — they would need a valuable return package.

As further noted by Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report on Sept. 29, “Larkin has years left on his contract, and while he and the Red Wings have a semi-peaceable way of winding down his career in Detroit (removing the captaincy and such), should he suit up for them again, the reception at home should be icy enough to hurry along the process of moving him.”

His most likely landing destinations include the Minnesota Wild, the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights.

However, there’s also been speculation around the Dallas Stars, the Colorado Avalanche, the Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

On Simon Edvinsson…

This 23-year-old blueliner remains unsigned by the Red Wings.

Yerdon, on the same trade board, added, “Detroit has plenty of cap space to work with (more than $16 million) and a desperate need to get Edvinsson back on the blue line with his partner Moritz Seider. This situation should be simple enough to settle, but if it stays stressed, there’s no doubt teams will come calling for the 6’6″ 222-pound defenseman.”

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet also weighed in on the opportunity in his 32 Thoughts column on Sept. 29.

“Heading into last weekend, Detroit was firm on a bridge for Simon Edvinsson,” he recalled. “I say it a lot: If you think someone is a cornerstone, lock him up for as long as you can, because the price never goes down… Edvinsson, Larkin and UFA-to-be Alex DeBrincat must be dealt with sooner or later.”

During his latest campaign, the young defenseman appeared in 72 games and posted a 9-16-25 performance.

On Alex DeBrincat…

Right winger DeBrincat was just projected to earn himself a massive payday, per Bultman.

But, once again, nothing is set in stone for the Red Wings.

“… by not extending DeBrincat this summer, they now enter the season with that possibility hanging over their heads,” Bultman explained. “That gives DeBrincat massive leverage in negotiations.”

The 28-year-old could always stay with Detroit — which he’s already expressed interest in — but that isn’t stopping rumors from spreading.

The longer the franchise waits, the more conversations will spike.

Where Do the Red Wings Stand Right Now?

Detroit will enter its regular-season tonight, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET against the New York Rangers.

The game is being held at Little Caesars Arena.

As for the Rangers, they’ve already kicked off their 2026-27 campaign.

In their opener, they faced the Boston Bruins and were handed a 3-0 loss, but they bounced back on Thursday for a 5-1 victory over the Lightning.

The Red Wings’ first few games will be telling — how much will they need to rely on their key trio?