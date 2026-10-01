NHL Trade Rumors: Boston Bruins’ Pavel Zacha, Henri Jokiharju & More

The Boston Bruins aren’t alone in trade rumors, but they aren’t the headliners, either.

However, 29-year-old Pavel Zacha has garnered attention in the market, although a move has yet to be made.

Having said that, here’s where things stand with the Bruins’ latest trade rumors.

What We’re Seeing From Rumors Surrounding the Boston Bruins

On Pavel Zacha…

Zacha has been the frontrunner in Boston’s trade rumors.

As noted by Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report, as of Oct. 1, “Zacha is in the final season of a four-year contract with a cap hit of $4.8 million. He also has an eight-team no-trade list. Another 30-goal, 65-point season could put him in line to earn $10 million annually on his next contract.”

He’s currently in the lineup, but Richardson wouldn’t be surprised if his name pops up in a few weeks.

Just a few weeks earlier, on Sept. 17, Don Sweeney spoke with reporters on the standstill.

“Ongoing communication with Pav’s representative and good dialogue,” he said, per Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston. “Have not found a landing spot, but we know the importance of Pav to our hockey club, and we would like to be able to have him come back. So, we’ll continue to talk. … Pav is a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish as an organization.”

At the time of this writing, Zacha remains in Boston.

Some of his potential landing spots include the Buffalo Sabres and the Vegas Golden Knights, but he has several possible suitors.

Boston acquired Pavel back in July 2022 when the New Jersey Devils traded him for Erik Haula.

In January 2023, he signed a four-year, $19 million extension.

On Mason Lohrei…

This rumor has been fairly quiet compared to Zacha, but it’s been floating for quite some time.

Alongside Zacha, Richardson recently highlighted him as a trade candidate on his big board.

“A restricted free agent with arbitration rights next summer, Lohrei could become a trade chip if he’s no longer part of the Bruins’ plans,” he projected. “His situation could be worth monitoring as this season progresses.”

Lohrei had previously been tied to rumors and predictions regarding the Detroit Red Wings, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the St. Louis Blues and teh Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 25-year-old blueliner skated 73 games and went 7-19-26 during his 2025-26 campaign.

This is only his fourth season in the NHL, but he’s spent each one in Boston.

For now, his name remains quiet, but perhaps things will start to heat up again.

On Henri Jokiharju…

When insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned Jokiharju in his 32 Thoughts column on Sept. 29, wheels started turning.

“Boston is trying to find a new home for Henri Jokiharju, who cleared waivers,” he wrote. “There are teams curious to see what they do with Matthew Poitras, who avoided them for the time being. Can’t imagine he’d slide through.”

During the defenseman’s 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 41 games and went 2-13-15.

He was among many players pushed off Boston’s drawing board.

Where Do the Bruins Currently Stand?

Boston won its regular-season opener against the New York Rangers 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Their next clash is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. ET, when they face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

This matchup will be the Jets‘ season opener.

Currently 1-0, the Bruins will be looking to extend their record while navigating the ongoing trade speculations.

These three trade chips are still with the franchise, but their time could be coming to an end.