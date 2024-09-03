Trade Pitch Has Red Wings Acquiring Star $27 Million Defensemen

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to end their playoff drought and one trade pitch has the team acquiring a star defenseman.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames.

Red Wings acquire:

Rasmus Andersson

2025 third-round pick

Flames acquire:

2025 first-round pick

2025 seventh-round pick

The proposed deal would see the Red Wings acquire Andersson to bolster the blue line but would have to give up their first-round pick. Calgary, meanwhile, gets a first-round pick to help along with what could be a potential rebuild.

Andersson is entering the fifth year of his six-year $27.3 million deal. The defenseman would be projected to be the Red Wings’ second-pairing right-shot defenseman behind Mortiz Seider who is one of the top defensemen in the NHL.

Last season, Andersson skated in 78 games recording 9 goals and 30 assists for 39 points. He’s played his entire eight-year career with the Flames as he’s skated in 455 games recording 36 goals and 164 assists for 200 points.

Red Wings Hoping to Compete for Playoff Spot

Detroit has not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season as the Red Wings have been rebuilding their team and getting younger.

With Detroit having a core of Seider and Lucas Raymond, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman believes his team can compete for a playoff spot.

“I think we’re in with that group of teams that has a chance to compete for the playoffs,” Yzerman said. “If we stay healthy, if our goaltending is good and players outplay your expectations, we might get in. Or you might just miss by a point on the last game of the season. That’s the fine line of it all. I look at the roster today and compare it to last year’s group; it’s a little bit different. It might be a little bit better fit as far as roles for players where they sit on the roster today.”

In the offseason, Detroit signed Cam Talbot, Vladimir Tarasenko, Tyler Motte, and Eril Gustafsson. The Red Wings also re-signed Patrick Kane to add some veteran leadership to their young team.

Detroit opens its 2024-25 NHL season at home on Oct. 10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Andersson Posts Touching Tribute to Johnny Gaudreau

The hockey world got devastating news on August 30, when it was revealed Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed on August 29.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, “the Gaudreau brothers were killed after a suspected drunk driver crashed into them on a rural road” where they were biking in Oldmans Township, New Jersey.

It was heartbreaking news for the entire hockey world. Following the death, Gaudreau’s former teammate in Calgary Andersson posted a touching tribute on social media.

Trying to find the right words today is not easy.

You were a hell of a hockey player but it’s the person Johnny that always is going to be with me, one of my closest friends, it didn’t matter if we hadn’t spoken in a day or a week we always knew where we had each other!

There… https://t.co/oFPW1VaTkW — Rasmus Andersson (@RAndersson19) August 30, 2024

“Trying to find the right words today is not easy. You were a hell of a hockey player. But, it’s the person Johnny that always is going to be with me, one of my closest friends, it didn’t matter if we hadn’t spoken in a day or a week we always knew where we had each other!,” Andersson wrote.

“There hasn’t been a dry eye in the Andersson house today we all love you Johnny. Looking back at this picture with a smile and a tear. We were very hungover laughing about this the next morning… To Meredith Noa and Johnny Jr we’re always here for you and we love you,” Andersson added.

Gaudreau was 31 and was a seven-time NHL All Star.