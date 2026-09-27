Red Wings Coach Drops Intriguing Hint About Final Roster

Todd McLellan is never one to shy away from being blunt. That was his approach when discussing the Detroit Red Wings‘ final lineup prior to the regular season.

Following Saturday night’s 4-2 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets, McLellan warned that the 23-man roster submitted on Monday may not be set in stone.

McLellan told NHL.com, “We have to put the puzzle together. What I can tell you too is that on Monday, the roster will go out and you’ll see names or whatever. That could change real quick. There could be paper moves. There could be moves made for waiver reasons. There could be something in the hopper somewhere else where you have to buy time. Remember, we don’t play until Friday. So, got to submit Monday. We got to go for four days before we play, and there could be some movement and stuff in there.”

Putting Together The Red Wings’ Final Lineup Won’t Be Easy

With the Red Wings opening their 2026-27 campaign vs. the New York Rangers on Friday, they have ample time to put together a lineup that has seen plenty of impressive play from top prospects and veterans alike. Names like Anton Johansson, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, and Nate Danielson were among prospects who made their cases.

But Ben Chiarot, Michael Rasmussen, and Marco Kasper also showed up. In Saturday’s loss, all three of them found the stat sheet. Chiarot potted a goal and an assist, while Rasmussen also found the net. Kasper provided helpers on both goals.

Kasper’s production was especially noteworthy. His 2025-26 campaign was a forgettable one. He finished the year with just nine goals and 19 points in 81 contests. This came after a 19-goal, 37-point rookie campaign that left many in Detroit optimistic that he would take a step forward.

One critical issue when deciding the final lineup could be physical play, which the Red Wings lacked in 2025-26. Kasper is known for his physicality.

Brandsegg-Nygard’s odds of making the big club will increase even more should the Wings look to keep adding players who can land multiple hits per game. He had three on Saturday and eight in Tuesday’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

One Veteran Forward May Have Played His Way Into A Spot

Rasmussen has worn the ‘bust’ label for a while. Things looked even more hopeless in 2025-26 when he logged just 14 points and six goals in 64 games. He also saw his average total ice time dwindle to just 12:39, and his physical edge diminished.

In the preseason, Rasmussen used his size to his advantage. He started looking like the physical forward capable of landing body checks. His net-front presence in Saturday’s loss cut the Red Wings’ deficit and helped give them a chance to tie the game late.

In Monday’s shootout loss to Columbus, Rasmussen logged five shots on goal, three hits, and a takeaway across 18:46 of ice time. While he has his work cut out for him if he’s to redeem his status as a former ninth-overall pick, Rasmussen’s good preseason could translate to a hot start when the puck drops on Friday.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see what the Red Wings have in store this week.