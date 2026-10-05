Red Wings Reportedly Make Major Contract Concession to Simon Edvinsson

The Detroit Red Wings and Simon Edvinsson stalemate has taken a new turn, given new information that came out on Monday.

Detroit appears to have done away with bridge offers, per Elliotte Friedman.

Speaking on 32 Thoughts on Monday, Friedman said, “I do think one of the things that’s happened in this is that Detroit has moved off the bridge. I think they’re agreeable to a bridge, but I think they’ve also made some longer-term offers. I would assume it’s not five years because that would tie him up with (fellow defenceman Moritz) Seider and I don’t think they’d want Seider and Edvinsson up in the same year, but I do think they’ve made other offers.”

Later on Monday, David Pagnotta supplied the number and length.

Appearing as a guest on The Sheet with Jeff Marek, Pagnotta said, “…my understanding was that Detroit recently offered a six-year deal in and around the $8.5 (million) Moritz Seider money. And obviously that’s not going to get it done.”

From two reputable sources, it looks like Detroit has moved away from bridge offers, which could put the Red Wings one step closer to finally getting a deal done with Edvinsson. But a few major obstacles remain.

What Is Keeping Simon Edvinsson From Agreeing To A Deal?

The six-year offer Pagnotta mentioned doesn’t carry a max term or the short-term, two-year bridge Edvinsson is reportedly after.

As stated by The Fourth Period on Saturday, two days before Monday’s edition of The Sheet went live, “According to Pagnotta and Marek, Edvinsson has been looking for a two-year or max-term seven-year contract from the Red Wings, while Detroit wants a bridge deal.”

The Fourth Period also noted, “If Edvinsson were to max out of a contract, term wise, he is believed to be seeking around $11 million per season, something the Red Wings have balked at, thus far.”

Edvinsson has reportedly been seeking between $9 and $11 million, depending on the length. Therefore, despite seemingly conceding their insistence on a three-to-four-year bridge, the Red Wings continue to fall short.

Then, there is the rising cap, which will clock in at $113.5 million in 2027-28 and reportedly $127.5 million in 2028-29. That could also be factoring into what Edvinsson is seeking from a financial standpoint.

Simon Edvinsson’s Alleged Preference Looms Over The Detroit Red Wings

On Saturday, we learned that Simon Edvinsson’s preference gravitated toward a trade, per Friedman. While Friedman did not confirm anything from the Red Wings or Edvinsson’s team regarding a formal trade request, a lasting stalemate that went beyond training camp is a real cause for concern.

It doesn’t mean anyone is getting traded any time soon, unless an NHL general manager swoops in with an offer Detroit can’t refuse. Until there is confirmation from either side, neither a resolution nor a trade is off the table.

The good news, however, is that as of right now, the Red Wings have some youngsters on the blue line playing good hockey. Anton Johansson and Axel Sandin-Pellikka have exceeded expectations over Detroit’s first two games.

Even if Detroit would ideally get Edvinsson back should he agree to a deal, early returns with Johansson and Sandin-Pellikka have been promising. If that trend continues, Detroit’s defensive rotation could be okay. Should Edvinsson agree to a deal, then the Red Wings will own one of the NHL’s most promising young defensive units.