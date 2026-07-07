Red Wings Could Have Had Deal for Larkin in Place

The Detroit Red Wings conundrum with Dylan Larkin figures to last well into the summer, potentially reaching the fall.

While there has been plenty of chatter linking Larkin to the Minnesota Wild, there doesn’t appear to be anything really moving on that front.

But before any of the talk regarding Larkin starting the season in Detroit, the Red Wings could have had a deal in place.

According to one notable insider, Frank Seravalli, the Wings purportedly had a deal in place for Larkin. During the July 1 episode of Frankly Hockey, Seravalli discussed how Detroit could have had a “straight up” deal with the Dallas Stars.

“There was some talk (June 30th) about a Dylan Larkin for Jason Robertson swap…straight up… maybe I should caution ‘straight up’, but there was some chatter out there… about that exact notion.”

Now, it’s unlikely the deal would have been a 1-for-1 move. The Red Wings could have certainly pushed for more from Dallas, but Robertson and Larkin would have been the main pieces.

As for how worthwhile the deal would have been, that’s another story. Had the deal gone through, the Red Wings would have traded one problem for another set. While they would have ended the saga with Larkin, the situation would have opened two other crucial issues.

Red Wings Would Have Had to Sign Robertson

Unless the trade with Dallas came with a Robertson extension in tow, the Red Wings would have had to deal with the Robertson contract negotiations.

As such, there’s no telling just how complex the situation would have been for GM Steve Yzerman. Perhaps Detroit might have worked out a deal much faster than Dallas, given its greater cap flexibility.

But that’s not a guarantee. The Red Wings would have had to be certain that Robertson wanted to sign in Detroit. Otherwise, why make the trade in the first place?

It would have been a fool’s errand to try to land Robertson without the certitude of knowing he wanted to sign in Detroit.

Even if the Red Wings had that certitude, the trade would have opened up another major complication.

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Detroit Would Have Needed a Top-Line Center

As it stands, the Red Wings need a top-line center. At least, the possibility of trading Larkin could lead to a number-one pivot.

But as far as this reported trade goes, the Red Wings would have been stuck with a 40-goal scorer and no high-end center to partner him with. As such, Yzerman would have had to figure out a separate deal to plug that hole.

Unfortunately, there are no top-line centers available out there. And even if there were, would the Red Wings have been a favorite to land one?

That’s a tough prospect that likely put the Wings in a tight spot. The idea of landing Jason Robertson would have been good, but it just doesn’t seem like something feasible in the long term.

That ship has sailed now, of course. But who knows how that deal would have worked out had the two sides gone through with it.