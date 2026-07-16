Series: Detroit Red Wings Offseason Recap

In this series, Heavy Sports is looking at what every NHL team has done over the offseason. Next up is the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit had another disappointing campaign in 2025-2026 as they missed out on postseason contention for the tenth year in a row. The Red Wings now own the longest playoff drought in the NHL after the Sabres broke through this past year. Steve Yzerman was finally removed from his general manager role and demoted to an advisory position. Captain Dylan Larkin requesting a trade from the organization was likely the last straw for Yzerman. The team will have to find a new GM ahead of next season.

Who are Detroit’s Additions?

Key additions: Viktor Arvidsson, Jacob Bryson, Keegan Kolesar, Wilmer Skoog, Daniil Tarasov

The Red Wings have been quiet on the adding front. Their most notable addition is forward Viktor Arvidsson in free agency. Arvidsson amassed 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points in 69 games with the Boston Bruins last year. Keegan Kolesar provides some physicality to a team that has lacked grit in recent seasons. Jacob Bryson is a depth defenseman. Danill Tarasov will back up John Gibson in net. RFA Simon Edvinsson still needs to be extended; he is a promising player on Detroit’s defensive core.

Who are Detroit’s Subtractions?

Key subtractions: Sebastian Cossa, Erik Gustafsson, Travis Hamonic, Patrick Kane, David Perron, James Van Riemsdyk, Cam Talbot

Detroit has lost a fair amount of depth players this summer. The biggest loss is Patrick Kane, who is reportedly between signing with either the Chicago Blackhawks or Buffalo Sabres. While the Red Wings chapter has not yet been officially closed for Kane, all signs point to it being over. He will be a big loss to the team’s offense, especially on the power play where he is most effective. The rest of the departures consist of secondary pieces. There is still uncertainty regarding the future of Larkin. It is possible with Yzerman no longer as GM that he and the team could still work out a compromise. Another star player with an uncertain trajectory with the franchise is Alex DeBrincat, who heads into a contract year.

Overall, this has been yet another summer to forget for Detroit. The direction this team is heading in remains unclear. The odds appear closer to this team entering a rebuild versus making the playoffs next year. That will depend on the decisions made by what will be a new-look front office in place. This is a passionate Original Six fanbase that has been starving for competitive postseason hockey for years. Unfortunately for them, that time still looks to be a ways away. What happens with Larkin will play a big factor here. If he is traded; the return will have to be substantial in order to save face. If he is not dealt, will this be a relationship that can be mended? The Red Wings will need more from their young players as well next season or it could be another year where they come up short.

All transactions are available via Puck Pedia.