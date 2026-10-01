Simon Edvinsson Standoff Creates Opening in Red Wings’ Top Four

The latest news about Simon Edvinsson is a blow to the Detroit Red Wings. But those on the blue line should see it as an opportunity.

Edvinsson left the US and returned to Sweden after his and Detroit’s camps couldn’t reach a deal on a contract extension. That’s unfortunate for the Red Wings, but head coach Todd McLellan took it in stride.

Via Otto Marand of NHL.com/sv, McLellan said, “This is the business side of the sport. The players and leaders we have in the locker room have a job to do. We can’t influence the business between Simon and the club. We can’t do anything other than practice well and come prepared for the game. If you have a Red Wings jersey on game day, you play.”

That last part should make the Wings and those youngsters in the lineup optimistic, especially those on the blue line. Edvinsson’s absence, at least in the interim, will lead to opportunities for players looking to make their presence known with the big club.

Detroit Red Wings Have Options Behind Simon Edvinsson

Losing Edvinsson because of a contract standoff is heartbreaking for an organization looking for more core assets. But star defenseman Moritz Seider recently expressed optimism about the group. One that has a fair mix of seasoned vets, youngsters ready to prove they’re ready for the NHL, and depth players who can fill in for reps when needed.

Unless something changes before Friday’s season opener, Albert Johansson looks like he’ll get the first crack at impressing management and the coaching staff. Per Ansar Khan, Johansson has been pairing with Moritz Seider in the first pairing.

Meanwhile, Ben Chiarot is lining up alongside Axel Sandin-Pellikka while Anton Johansson and Justin Faulk make up the third pairing. These pairs make sense, with the two least-experienced players lining up alongside veterans who can give them direction, while Seider can once again focus on taking the bulk of the minutes.

Detroit Can Make The Best Out Of A Bad Situation

Losing Edvinsson means losing a surefire top-four defenseman with size, good skating, and puck movement. If Albert Johansson struggles playing alongside Seider, that could make the situation more dire in the short term.

But what if Sandin-Pellikka takes a step? Or what if Anton Johansson adjusts quickly and proves he’s capable of seeing extended or even a full-time role in the NHL?

Edvinsson can return to the club when he reaches a deal. Should Sandin-Pellikka, Anton, or Albert Johansson prove capable, or even one or two of them, then the Red Wings’ blue line will be deeper — a legitimate chance for a brewing top four that will be young and poised as long-term answers in Hockeytown.

As it stands, Detroit has solid contributors in Chiarot and Faulk, young potential in Sandin-Pellikka and the Johanssons, and just one undisputed star in Seider. But don’t count out potential fast-rising up-and-coming players who could seize an opportunity in Edvinsson’s absence. If that happens, things will be looking a little brighter in Detroit.