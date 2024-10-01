Trade Pitch Has Red Wings Acquiring Star Disgruntled Goalie in Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to end their playoff drought and one trade pitch has them acquiring one of the league’s top goalies.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquire Jeremy Swayman from the Boston Bruins in a blockbuster.

Red Wings acquire:

Bruins acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Detroit goes all-in to trade for one of the league’s best goalies who is still without a contract. In return, Boston gets a top goalie prospect, an NHL goalie, other players, and a first-round draft pick.

Swayman has been an RFA since July 1 but he has yet to sign a contract extension. In the proposed deal, the user also has the Red Wings signing Swayman to a seven-year deal worth $8 million per season. Last season, Swayman went 25-10-8 with a 2.53 GAA and a .916 SV%.

The big part of the return would be the first-round pick and Cossa. Cossa is one of the top goalie prospects in the NHL and he was selected 15th overall in the 2021 NHL draft. He could push for NHL games this season, but it seems more likely he will be an NHL goalie next season.

The other goalie Detroit gives up is Husso who’s entering the final year of his three-year $14.25 million deal. Husso can form a tandem with Joonas Korpisalo.

The Bruins would also acquire forwards Copp and Berggren who can be middle-six forwards for Boston. Finally, Kasper was selected eighth overall in the 2022 NHL draft and could make the NHL this season.

Swayman’s Agent Fires Back at Bruins Offer

Boston’s front office held a press conference on September 30 ahead of the start of the 2024-25 NHL season.

During the press conference, Bruins president Cam Neely claimed Swayman turned down a $64 million extension. However, Swayman’s agent, Lewis Gross took to social media to claim that was never offered.

“Normally, I do not release statements or discuss negotiations through the media. However, in this case, I feel I need to defend my client,” Gross said in the statement. “At today’s press conference, $64 million was referenced.

“This was the first time that number was discussed in our negotiations,” the statement continued. “Prior to the press conference, no offer was made reaching that level. We are extremely disappointed. This was not fair to Jeremy. We will take a few days to discuss where we go from here.”

Swayman was selected in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL draft.

Red Wings GM Doesn’t Expect Team to Use 3 Goalies

Detroit signed Cam Talbot in free agency and has Husso and Cossa who both could make the NHL roster this season.

However, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman says his hope would be that the team only has two goalies on the NHL roster this season.

“I don’t see us really doing three goaltenders throughout the course of the season,” Yzerman said. “That wasn’t really the plan last year, either, but injury kind of dictated that. And we kind of hemmed and hawed a little bit at the end of the season as far as okay, what do we want to do and then Ville got hurt and the issue was resolved.”

The Red Wings open its 2024-25 NHL season at home on October 10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.