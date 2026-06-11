Oilers May Have to Find Backup Plan With Babcock Situation Going Sideways

The Edmonton Oilers have been narrowing down their coaching search of late as they have closed in on hiring their frontrunner for the position, Mike Babcock.

Unfortunately for the Oilers, this process has become complicated for them to deal with. The potential Babcock hire will not be approved until he has passed a league investigation. The NHL is looking into exactly what led to the Columbus Blue Jackets firing Babcock just prior to the 2023-2024 season.

If Babcock does not clear these trials, the Oilers may have to look in a different direction when it comes to deciding on their head coach for next season.

Babcock Edmonton Hire Could be Blocked by the NHL

Insider Frank Seravalli believes it is more likely than not that Babcock is not cleared by the league. On Frankly Hockey, he stated: “Start warming up guys in the bullpen because I think this Mike Babcock thing is now going sideways.”

This is not a done deal; Babcock’s fate has not yet been sealed. However, the Oilers should not solely bank on him in case the hire falls through. The team should not be throwing all their eggs in one basket; Edmonton management should start thinking about having a backup plan in place just in case.

The Oilers may be receiving a blessing in disguise here. The team has already faced a flurry of backlash with this move, based on Babcock’s controversial past. While he is a coach with a winning resume, his methods of achieving success have been questionable. There have been many incidents of Babcock not treating his players well over the years.

The NHL could be bailing Edmonton out of a major mistake here. This is a coaching hire the team cannot afford to miss on with the sense of urgency to win higher than ever.

Darryl Sutter Could be a Backup Coaching Candidate for Edmonton

The next question is what other coaches could Edmonton consider for the role if their Babcock hire does not reach the finish line. The Oilers have already faced difficulties with their previous pursuits as well, including the Vegas Golden Knights blocking them from interviewing Bruce Cassidy for the position.

If Cassidy is also off the table, the Oilers will have to go a different route. Frank Seravalli believes that Darryl Sutter could be a backup option if their preferred candidates are no longer in play.

Darryl Sutter is another coach who has an experienced winning background. He has won two Stanley Cups in his storied career with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014. However, like Babcock he has been out of the league for some time. He is also a coach who has often received criticism for how he has handled his players.

With that said, Edmonton may not have many other choices here. Peter Laviolette is no longer a possibility with the Kings recently bringing him on as their bench boss. The coaching market is becoming more desolate by the day, forcing the Oilers to think outside the box with this impending decision.