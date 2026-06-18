Mike Babcock Gets Good News From NHL

Controversial head coach Mike Babcock has received good news from the NHL, as he has been cleared and is free to be hired by any team.

In 2023, Babcock was hired to be the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. But before he ever coached a game for the team, he stepped down and resigned after it was revealed he had asked Columbus players to go through their phones and see what photos they had on their devices.

Three years later, Babcock is back in the news because the Edmonton Oilers want to hire him as their head coach. But before they could do that, the NHL had to investigate him. It appears the NHL is satisfied with what they found, as Babcock has been cleared by the league, meaning any team, including Edmonton, can now hire him.

Mike Babcock Cleared by NHL

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Thursday that the NHL has cleared Babcock from any wrongdoing, giving him the opportunity to coach in the NHL again, with the Oilers the clear frontrunners to hire him.

“NHL is clearing is Mike Babcock to coach the Edmonton Oilers. They are free to hire him,” Friedman wrote.

The NHL also released a statement, per The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun.

“The League has completed its review of Mike Babcock’s tenure in Columbus, and of certain alleged conduct associated therewith. Our investigation has concluded that, even in a light least favorable to Mr. Babcock, there is no current basis to restrict his employment in the League.”

NHL statement: “The League has completed its review of Mike Babcock’s tenure in Columbus, and of certain alleged conduct associated therewith. Our investigation has concluded that, even in a light least favorable to Mr. Babcock, there is no current basis to restrict his… https://t.co/AU8P8lBLu0 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 18, 2026

Thus, the Oilers are free to hire Babcock and make him their next head coach.

Mike Babcock to Oilers is a Near Certainty

We recently heard from Oilers insider Bob Stauffer that Babcock being hired by the Oilers was a near certainty. Now that the NHL has cleared him, expect the official announcement to come shortly.

“I’m not going to bull you. I’m going to tell you exactly the way it is, okay? 100% Mike Babcock is the Edmonton Oilers’ guy. From ownership, to management, to the players, he is the selection for the Edmonton Oilers hockey club,” Stauffer said.

“It’s more than interest. I’m here to tell you he’s their guy. He’s their choice. You don’t have to agree with it. You don’t have to like it. But we’re going to tell you the way it is. From the top down, Babcock’s their guy. It’s that simple. He’s going to be — assuming there’s no complications carrying forward here with the NHL — Mike Babcock will be the next head coach of the Edmonton Oilers. It’s inevitable.”

The Oilers still have to come to terms on a contract with Babcock, but now that he has been given the green light by the league to return to the coaching ranks, look for this to happen soon.

It’s no doubt a controversial hire given what happened in Columbus. But Babcock is still one of the most successful coaches in NHL history in terms of wins, and the Oilers believe he’s the man to help lead them to the Stanley Cup.