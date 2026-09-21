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Florida Panthers Surprisingly Emerge as Early 2027 Stanley Cup Favorite

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2024 Stanley Cup Final - Game Seven
Getty
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers hold the Stanley Cup after Florida's 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers have emerged as the early favorite to lift the Stanley Cup. With the 2026-27 season fast approaching, it appears the oddsmakers are impressed with Florida’s offseason.

The Panthers acquired former Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk in a blockbuster trade. He joins his brother, Matthew Tkachuk, on a Panthers roster that is poised to bounce back after a disappointing 2025-26 season.

While Florida did bolster their offense by acquiring Tkachuk, the team did lose key players. Among them is Sergei Bobrovsky, who signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It’s important to note that the Panthers have also played a lot of hockey in the past few years. Florida reached three straight Stanley Cup Finals in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The Panthers had a successful run during that period, winning back-to-back Cups in both 2024 and 2025. Florida did so by defeating the Edmonton Oilers.

Now, the Panthers aim to reach the finals again. In doing so, they can prove that their failed playoff berth last season was just a one-off due to fatigue.

 

Florida Panthers Emerge as Early Betting Favorites to Win 2027 Stanley Cup

2025 Stanley Cup Final - Game Six
GettySUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 17: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman presents Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers with the Stanley Cup after the Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game Six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 17, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

According to Canada Sports Betting (CSB), the Florida Panthers are currently slight favorites to win the 2027 Stanley Cup.

If successful, Florida will have won three Cups in five years. Additionally, the Panthers would have reached the Finals for the fourth time in that span. That could also put the organization in the conversation for one of the most impressive dynasties in NHL history.

According to CSB’s latest odds, the Panthers are +600 favorites to win the Cup this season. A $20 wager on Florida to return to glory would return a total payout of $140.

The reigning champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, meanwhile, have the next best odds at +700 to repeat. That line is tied with the Colorado Avalanche, who also enter the season at +700 to win the Cup.

 

Edmonton Oilers Lead Canadian Team With Best Odds to Win the Cup

Edmonton Oilers v Anaheim Ducks - Game Three
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: Zach Hyman #18 and Leon Draisaitl #29 congratulate Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers after his goal during the third period in Game Three of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on April 24, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

According to CSB, the Edmonton Oilers enter the season leading all Canadian teams with the best odds to win the Cup. The Oilers, who lost to the Panthers in the 2024 and 2025 Finals, respectively, stand at +900 to win the Cup.

If successful, the Oilers can become the first team since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens to bring the Cup back to Canada.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens, who are poised for another strong season, sit at +2000. The restructured Toronto Maple Leafs are close behind at +2500 to end their Cup drought.

Oddsmakers are not too optimistic about the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks, however, who both have the lowest odds at +50000.

Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is sports writer who covers UFC for Heavy.com. He began writing for Heavy in 2025 after providing MMA coverage for Sportskeeda. Giancarlo is an experienced journalist and interviewer, having covered soccer clubs Toronto FC and Inter Toronto FC as a full-season reporter, and also producing sports coverage for Toronto radio station VIBE 105.5FM. More about Giancarlo Aulino

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Florida Panthers Surprisingly Emerge as Early 2027 Stanley Cup Favorite

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