Florida Panthers Surprisingly Emerge as Early 2027 Stanley Cup Favorite

The Florida Panthers have emerged as the early favorite to lift the Stanley Cup. With the 2026-27 season fast approaching, it appears the oddsmakers are impressed with Florida’s offseason.

The Panthers acquired former Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk in a blockbuster trade. He joins his brother, Matthew Tkachuk, on a Panthers roster that is poised to bounce back after a disappointing 2025-26 season.

While Florida did bolster their offense by acquiring Tkachuk, the team did lose key players. Among them is Sergei Bobrovsky, who signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It’s important to note that the Panthers have also played a lot of hockey in the past few years. Florida reached three straight Stanley Cup Finals in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The Panthers had a successful run during that period, winning back-to-back Cups in both 2024 and 2025. Florida did so by defeating the Edmonton Oilers.

Now, the Panthers aim to reach the finals again. In doing so, they can prove that their failed playoff berth last season was just a one-off due to fatigue.

Florida Panthers Emerge as Early Betting Favorites to Win 2027 Stanley Cup

According to Canada Sports Betting (CSB), the Florida Panthers are currently slight favorites to win the 2027 Stanley Cup.

If successful, Florida will have won three Cups in five years. Additionally, the Panthers would have reached the Finals for the fourth time in that span. That could also put the organization in the conversation for one of the most impressive dynasties in NHL history.

According to CSB’s latest odds, the Panthers are +600 favorites to win the Cup this season. A $20 wager on Florida to return to glory would return a total payout of $140.

The reigning champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, meanwhile, have the next best odds at +700 to repeat. That line is tied with the Colorado Avalanche, who also enter the season at +700 to win the Cup.

Edmonton Oilers Lead Canadian Team With Best Odds to Win the Cup

According to CSB, the Edmonton Oilers enter the season leading all Canadian teams with the best odds to win the Cup. The Oilers, who lost to the Panthers in the 2024 and 2025 Finals, respectively, stand at +900 to win the Cup.

If successful, the Oilers can become the first team since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens to bring the Cup back to Canada.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens, who are poised for another strong season, sit at +2000. The restructured Toronto Maple Leafs are close behind at +2500 to end their Cup drought.

Oddsmakers are not too optimistic about the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks, however, who both have the lowest odds at +50000.