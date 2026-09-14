From Rivals to Maple Leafs Teammates: Darren Raddysh Opens Up on Bobrovsky

Darren Raddysh shared his thoughts on going from rivals to Maple Leafs teammates with Sergei Bobrovsky. After years of playing for rival organizations, Raddysh and Bobrovsky will now play together on the Maple Leafs.

Raddysh and Bobrovsky were a part of the rivalry between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. Bobrovsky has had the upper hand in recent years, particularly during the Panthers‘ back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2024 and 2025.

Now, Raddysh and Bobrovsky aim to bring their experience to Toronto and help return the Maple Leafs to glory. Leafs general manager John Chayka made several key trades and signings during the offseason, adding depth to each position.

Darren Raddysh Reveals What Sergei Bobrovsky Brings to the Maple Leafs

Darren Raddysh praised Sergei Bobrovsky and revealed what the Stanley Cup-winning goaltender brings to the Maple Leafs.

Raddysh, 30, witnessed firsthand what Bobrovsky was capable when playing against the Panthers. The Leafs defenseman said that Bobrovsky will bring championship pedigree. He also expressed joy at now being able to play with the veteran goaltender rather than against him.

“[Bobrovsky’s] been elite for his whole career. And being in Tampa, playing against him in Florida, you always know you were in for a tough night against him,” Raddysh told reporters at the Leafs & Legends Charity Golf Classic. “Having him on the team is going to be special and I’m looking forward to it.”

Bobrovsky, 37, will also aim to bounce back after a disappointing season with the Panthers. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner finished last season with a 37-33-1 record with a 3.07 GAA in 52 games. Those stats were below the high standard that Bobrovsky set during his legendary career.

Bobrovsky also finished with a .877 SV%. That number was lower than the.905 SV % and .915 SV% he registered in the previous two seasons, respectively.

Raddysh Excited About Nick Paul Joining Him in Toronto

Raddysh also expressed his excitement about Nick Paul joining him in Toronto. The Leafs acquired Paul in a separate trade with the Lightning, so they will now be teammates on their hometown team.

“I was actually on a flight back from Newfoundland when I saw [that the Leafs acquired Paul]. And the second I landed, I called him and we were excited. It’s been good. Having Nick there, we can lean on each other and pick each other’s brains when needed,” Raddysh told reporters at the Leafs & Legends Charity Golf Classic.

Raddysh also described what the Leafs are getting from Paul in terms of his character and leadership qualities off the ice. As a result, the Leafs defenseman believes Paul is a valuable addition.

“Paul is just himself. He’s a great locker room guy, he’s a good leader on the ice, and he plays the right way. I think he was just born that way. So, when you talk to Paulie, you see that already and he’s the same way in the locker room, and we’re excited to have him back here.”