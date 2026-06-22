Panthers Could Morph into Edmonton Oilers Next Season

The Florida Panthers pulled off one of the offseason’s biggest moves. While there’s time for someone else to top it, landing Brady Tkachuk for a handful of draft picks will be hard to beat.

That said, the Panthers will be hoping that the Tkachuk brothers will provide a spark for the team next season. But looking at the direction the Cats are trending, it doesn’t seem like having Matthew and Brady Tkachuk in the fold will be enough for the Panthers to contend in 2026-27.

For one thing, the Panthers will have a massive hole in their lineup. With Sergei Bobrovsky likely leaving, the team won’t have its insurance policy to keep it afloat. Bobrovsky was instrumental in Florida’s three straight Stanley Cup runs.

Without him, the organization will be hard-pressed to find someone who can take over and shoulder the load. And that situation could morph them into the Edmonton Oilers.

During the Panthers’ championship window, the Oilers were arguably better than the Panthers. The high-end talent on the Edmonton Oilers is superior to the Panthers. That much was evident at times during the back-to-back Stanley Cup Final showdowns between both clubs.

But it was Florida that prevailed. The main sticking point for Edmonton was their lack of a true number-one goalie. Stuart Skinner took much of the blame for both Finals losses. That’s the sort of fate the Panthers face.

They’ll be a talented club, but they won’t be able to really get off the ground unless their goaltending holds up.

Good luck finding someone who can replicate what Bobrovsky did for them.

Panthers Have to Contend with Father Time

Then, there’s the biggest factor of all. Father Time. The Panthers have a largely veteran core. Most of the team’s core pieces are all hovering around 30. While only Brad Marchand is “old” at 38, everyone else is between 28 and 32.

That’s not too bad. But when factoring in the toll that several extended seasons have taken, age might become a factor for this core. Even with Aleksander Barkov seemingly recovered from his massive knee injury, there will be questions about his effectiveness heading into next season.

Until Barkov plays a full season, there could be lingering doubts about his ability to remain on the ice. That also includes Matthew Tkachuk, who will be looking to play a full season after his sports hernia surgery.

Other wounded stars coming back will include Seth Jones, Evan Rodrigues, and Marchand. If the entire core can stay healthy, the Panthers may just have a chance to make some noise, goaltending situation notwithstanding.

What to read next:

Clock Ticking on Competitive Window in Florida

Overall, it seems like the clock is ticking on the competitive window in Florida. As much as fans hope that a year away from the postseason will be enough to help the Cats regain their form, the Brady Tkachuk deal seems like the sort of move a team makes in the final throes of its competitive window.

The Panthers can afford to go into rebuilding mode now. If anything, they have to make one last push to salvage the final years of Barkov’s prime, Seth Jones and Aaron Ekblad’s high-end play, and the Tkachuk brothers’ effectiveness.

Bobrovsky was the first player to age out. So, it seems Panthers fans may have to brace for the inevitable fall of another empire.