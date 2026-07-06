Dylan Larkin Trade Update Adds New Layer for Wild

Like our last update, Dylan Larkin remains a Detroit Red Wing. Teams are still trying, but for now, Detroit is holding strong.

However, a new little update has dropped on the Dylan Larkin situation for the Minnesota Wild. While Minnesota is still reportedly in the hunt, they’re also exercising other options. It’s not clear when Larkin will be traded, if at all.

Therefore, the Wild are doing some due diligence and looking into some other options that could be even more explosive.

Wild Still Trying for Dylan Larkin, Also Called on Jack Hughes

You’ve already got Quinn, might as well get another Hughes brother, right?

Per a shocking report from Michael Russo of The Athletic, the Minnesota Wild have apparently called the Devils to talk about Jack Hughes.

“What’s more, with so much offseason left, the Wild still feel they have the flexibility to pursue a top-line center, specifically Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

“They have also called on New Jersey’s Jack Hughes — Quinn’s younger brother — although Larkin is the one they know remains available this offseason.”

Why not? If you’re looking to sell out your future for a center, then you might as well take a shot at Jack. Jack Hughes has a palatable deal, making $8 million through the 2029-2030 season. This is actually cheaper than Dylan Larkin, who is making $8.7 million per season.

While Hughes would be cheaper financially, he would also cost a lot more trade capital. That’s capital that the Wild might not have. It feels like they’re already cutting it a bit close on Dylan Larkin, so it’s hard to think they would get Jack Hughes without letting go of a major piece that would be vital to a cup run.

Minnesota Wild Extend Some Elder NHL Statesmen

Amid the Dylan Larkin drama, the Wild handed out some extensions to a couple of veterans.

Michael Russo of The Athletic shared the contract details of the Bogosian and Nick Foligno extensions.

“Zach Bogosian’s signing will carry a $1.25 million cap hit. One year. He can also get $100,000 if he reaches 60 games. Nick Foligno will be one year, $900,000.”

While there is plenty of time left for the Minnesota Wild to sign players, these extensions are a bit of a head-scratcher. Money was a bit limited as is, so the though of going out and giving Bogosian and Foligno $2 million this year is a tad confusing. Bogosian is the more concering extension, seeing as he was often times a complete liability when on the ice last season.

Bogosian joined the team in November of 2023 when the Wild traded the Lightning a fifth-rounder in the 2025 draft. Foligno came aboard in March of this year in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. The Minnesota Wild sent Chicago “future considerations”, which basically means they got him for free and Minnesota will be nice to Chicago in future negotiations.