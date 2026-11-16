Insider Provides the Latest on Sidney Crosby’s Future with Penguins

It has been a tough 2026-2027 season thus far for the Pittsburgh Penguins. After a surprise appearance in the playoffs last year, this is a team that has taken a step back in competitiveness. The Penguins have posted a 7-11-2 record through their first 20 games of the campaign, which places them seventh in the Metropolitan division. Beyond the troubles with the current squad, there are questions surrounding the future of the club beyond this season. One of those revolves around their franchise player and captain, Sidney Crosby. Crosby’s contract with Pittsburgh expires upon conclusion of this season, sparking interest in what direction he decides to take from here.

Crosby’s Future is in his Hands

The Athletic’s Josh Yohe delivered the latest updates on Crosby’s future with the Penguins: “The truth is, everything is in his hands. If Crosby wants to keep playing with the Penguins after this season, they will naturally accommodate his wishes. If he wants to retire after this season, he will retire. If he wants to be traded, Dubas will trade him. […] Most people I’ve spoken to within the organization believe Crosby will return to Pittsburgh next season, but no one truly knows because Crosby doesn’t seem to know what he wants to do.”

It is clear that Crosby will dictate the terms of his future. He is owed that control over his own destiny, having been a Penguins stalwart for over two decades. Like Alexander Ovechkin with the Washington Capitals, it is hard to imagine Crosby playing anywhere other than Pittsburgh. Crosby is the Penguins all-time points leader, having passed Mario Lemieux for that honor last season. Crosby has amassed 660 goals and 1,114 assists for 1,774 points in 1,440 games and counting. For now, it appears the most likely scenario is that Crosby re-ups with the team by next offseason. With that said, there will be persistent speculation until pen is put to paper.

Penguins Entering an Uncertain Timeline

The issue that Crosby faces with how he wishes to spend the end of his career is the uncertain picture of his Penguins team. This is a group with an aging core full of players that don’t project to be in the organization’s long-term plans. Crosby’s longtime teammate, Evgeni Malkin, faces a similar dilemma with an expiring contract after this season. Bottom line, it looks like a rebuild is inevitable for this Kyle Dubas-led team.

If Crosby wants to win, that will be difficult to do so in Pittsburgh. If he wants to chase one last Stanley Cup, his best chance would likely come elsewhere. It depends where Crosby’s priorities lie. He has remained loyal to the Penguins throughout his tenure; it would not be a surprise if he opted to stay even if the team entered a retooling phase.

However, Crosby has nothing left to prove. He has led the Penguins to three Stanley Cups across his 22 seasons with the team. No one could blame him if he choose to move on and embrace a new challenge as his playing days approach the horizon. On the other end of the spectrum, stepping away from the game with Ovechkin would be fitting in a sense. It will be interesting to see what route Crosby takes here.