Montreal Canadiens Announce Grim Josh Anderson News Before Rangers Game

The Montreal Canadiens are just one day out from their long-awaited matchup against the New York Rangers.

But now, the organization is facing yet another hit.

According to reporter Marco D’Amico, Josh Anderson is now sidelined for three to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Add to Mike Matheson’s injury, which sidelines him for two to three weeks, and the Canadiens are struggling to escape their woes.

Canadiens Navigate Anderson’s Injury News

Simply put, this opens the door for Montreal’s underrated stars to take center stage.

Anderson, now in his age-32 season, is now in the midst of his 13th season playing in the National Hockey League.

The first half of his career — six seasons — was spent with the Columbus Blue Jackets after they selected him with the No. 4 pick in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL draft.

But since getting traded to the Canadiens in October 2020, he’s become a high-impact player for the organization.

Before becoming plagued by the injury bug, he posted an 8-4-12 line through 19 games.

For reference, during his 2025-26 campaign, he logged a 14-9-23 performance in 72 games.