Montreal Canadiens Announce Grim Josh Anderson News Before Rangers Game

WINNIPEG, CANADA - OCTOBER 24: Josh Anderson #17 of the Montreal Canadiens shoots the puck during practice for the 2026 NHL Heritage Classic at Princess Auto Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Winnipeg, Canada. (Photo by Cameron Bartlett/Getty Images)
The Montreal Canadiens are just one day out from their long-awaited matchup against the New York Rangers.
But now, the organization is facing yet another hit.
According to reporter Marco D’Amico, Josh Anderson is now sidelined for three to four weeks with a lower-body injury.
Add to Mike Matheson’s injury, which sidelines him for two to three weeks, and the Canadiens are struggling to escape their woes.
Canadiens Navigate Anderson’s Injury News
Simply put, this opens the door for Montreal’s underrated stars to take center stage.
Anderson, now in his age-32 season, is now in the midst of his 13th season playing in the National Hockey League.
The first half of his career — six seasons — was spent with the Columbus Blue Jackets after they selected him with the No. 4 pick in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL draft.
But since getting traded to the Canadiens in October 2020, he’s become a high-impact player for the organization.
Before becoming plagued by the injury bug, he posted an 8-4-12 line through 19 games.
For reference, during his 2025-26 campaign, he logged a 14-9-23 performance in 72 games.
Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich
The Montreal Canadiens are just one day out from their long-awaited matchup against the New York Rangers.But now, the organization is facing yet another hit.According to reporter Marco D’Amico, Josh Anderson is now sidelined for three to four weeks with a lower-body injury. Marco D'Amico @mndamico · Follow The Montreal Canadiens announce that Josh Anderson […]
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