Hi, Subscriber

Canadiens Hit with Bad Chris Kreider Injury News Before Avalanche Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Montreal Canadiens v Boston Bruins
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 12: Chris Kreider #22 of the Montréal Canadiens leaves the ice due to injury during the third period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on November 12, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Canadiens defeat the Bruins 5-2. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens schedule rolls along on Saturday afternoon with a home matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

In the Habs’ last contest on Thursday, in a scary development, forward Chris Kreider was injured during the game, and on Saturday, before their matchup with the Avalanche, the Canadiens revealed the severity of that lower-body injury and how long Kreider will likely be sidelined.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Cut Ties with 33-Year-Old Skater Before Kraken Game

Canadiens’ Kreider to Miss 6-8 Weeks with Lower-Body Injury

Montreal Canadiens v Pittsburgh Penguins
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 3: Chris Kreider #22 of the Montreal Canadiens skates during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena on October 3, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

In a tough injury development, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Chris Kreider will be sidelined 6-8 weeks with the lower-body injury he suffered in the Canadiens’ last contest.

RotoWire.com wrote (about Kreider): 

“Kreider suffered an injury in Thursday’s 5-2 win over Boston, and he is facing an extended absence. He has contributed three goals, nine points, 22 shots on net, eight blocked shots and 21 hits in 19 appearances this season. During Kreider’s absence, Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck could compete for playing time.”

It’s a pretty tough hit for the Habs’ forward depth, and as noted by the Roto, Montreal will count on a pair of youngsters to fill the void.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Canadiens Hit with Bad Chris Kreider Injury News Before Avalanche Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Canadiens News

More Heavy on Canadiens News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x