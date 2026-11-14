Canadiens Hit with Bad Chris Kreider Injury News Before Avalanche Game

The Montreal Canadiens schedule rolls along on Saturday afternoon with a home matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

In the Habs’ last contest on Thursday, in a scary development, forward Chris Kreider was injured during the game, and on Saturday, before their matchup with the Avalanche, the Canadiens revealed the severity of that lower-body injury and how long Kreider will likely be sidelined.

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Canadiens’ Kreider to Miss 6-8 Weeks with Lower-Body Injury

In a tough injury development, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Chris Kreider will be sidelined 6-8 weeks with the lower-body injury he suffered in the Canadiens’ last contest.

RotoWire.com wrote (about Kreider):

“Kreider suffered an injury in Thursday’s 5-2 win over Boston, and he is facing an extended absence. He has contributed three goals, nine points, 22 shots on net, eight blocked shots and 21 hits in 19 appearances this season. During Kreider’s absence, Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck could compete for playing time.”

It’s a pretty tough hit for the Habs’ forward depth, and as noted by the Roto, Montreal will count on a pair of youngsters to fill the void.