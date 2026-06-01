Brendan Gallagher Landing Spots: 3 Teams Needing Veteran Help

The end of the Montreal Canadiens’ season also meant the end of Brendan Gallagher’s tenure with the club. After 14 seasons with the organization, the former fifth-round pick from the 2010 NHL Draft will become a UFA this summer.

And after playing just three postseason games, the writing was on the wall for the 34-year-old. It’s evident that the veteran forward will not return next season. As such, it’s fair to consider three potential landing spots for the veteran star.

3 Top Landing Spots for Brendan Gallagher

Vancouver Canucks Offer Chance at Homecoming

The Vancouver Canucks offer Gallagher a chance at a homecoming. As Renaud Lavoie of TVA reported, the veteran forward stated that it would be nice to play in Vancouver.

And it does seem like the Canucks could offer Brendan Gallagher an opportunity to play a meaningful role. The up-and-coming squad will need veteran leadership to help set the tone for the rebuild. As such, getting someone like Gallagher into the fold would be a savvy move.

The Canucks also have the cap space to offer Gallagher a competitive offer. While he won’t be coming in at the $6.5 million cap hit he had this season, he could at least score a deal potentially in the $2 million or $3 million range.

That’s something that other clubs may not be able to offer at this point.

Edmonton Oilers Could Also Use Depth Scoring

The Edmonton Oilers are another team that’s always on the lookout for veteran help and depth scoring. Brendan Gallagher becomes an even more interesting option, considering that the cap-strapped Oilers will be looking to find suitable reinforcements without breaking the bank.

Like Florida, the Oilers could add Gallagher on a cheap, incentive-laden deal. Given where Gallagher is in his career, it wouldn’t be entirely out of the question to see him take such a deal.

While his best chance to chase a contract might be in Montreal, the fact is that any opportunity to play for a contender is worth pursuing.

With the Oilers looking to round out the bottom six, Brendan Gallagher could become an interesting alternative. Since the free-agent market isn’t exactly overflowing with high-end talent, the former Canadien is a great option.

The more makes sense as long as the price tag isn’t too high, of course.

What to read next:

Ottawa Senators Could Load Up with Brendan Gallagher

Brendan Gallagher might want to stay in the Atlantic Division and move a little bit down the road to play with the Ottawa Senators. The Sens are another playoff team looking to make the next step.

The team’s overall ethos seems to match that of Gallagher’s playing style. So, it wouldn’t be hard to envision the 900-game veteran suiting up for a rival organization next season.

The Sens actually have some cap space where they could offer a multi-year deal beyond an incentive-laden contract. Given how the Senators are still a young team, adding crucial leadership like that of Brendan Gallagher could be a perfect situation.

It wouldn’t be surprising to hear about multiple teams kicking the tires on Gallagher. Ultimately, it seems the veteran’s preference will be to land with a team that offers a decent chance at capturing a Stanley Cup in the not-too-distant future.