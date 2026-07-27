Canadiens-Blue Jackets Rumors Prove There’s Leak Somewhere

The discussion surrounding a potential Kirill Marchenko trade to the Montreal Canadiens has led to questions about who’s right and who’s not.

Some sources claim the deal is imminent, while others vehemently deny it.

The truth is somewhere in the middle. But until that truth emerges, there’s one thing certain amid this entire debate. There’s a leak somewhere.

For the Columbus Blue Jackets, that’s not really anything new. Earlier this summer, information got out that the organization was trying to trade Norris Trophy winner Zach Werenski. Rumors floated about Columbus trading Werenski to the Dallas Stars.

Then, everything went hush before the chatter picked up about the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning being the preferred destinations for Werenski.

The player and organization had to come out with a statement to pledge allegiance to one another to bring some order to the chaos.

So, who’s to say that the Canadiens really aren’t close to a deal for Marchenko? Elliotte Friedman ran with the idea earlier this offseason. So, one would have to think that there might be something there.

Whatever the case, the Blue Jackets have a leak that needs a plug. That’s likely part of the damage control that Dan Milstein did on X.

But until there’s a definitive answer, one way or another, this Canadiens rumor won’t go away.

Could Marchenko Be the Supposed Trade Deadline Blockbuster?

At this past season’s NHL trade deadline, Kent Hughes blew the lid off by stating that the organization had a blockbuster in place that never went through.

The speculation has been that the deal involved Matthew Knies of the Maple Leafs. There were a couple of other names tossed around, but nothing ever really stuck. The Knies angle was the one that pretty much became the main narrative.

But what if that rumor wasn’t about Knies or anyone else? What if it was Marchenko that Hughes was referring to? If that’s the case, the insiders so-called were way off base. While no one actually confirmed that it was Knies, the consensus is that the Maple Leafs were the huge piece the Canadiens wanted.

Looking at it a few months later, it actually makes sense that it could have been Marchenko. Even if the Blue Jackets were still hunting for a playoff spot, the idea of landing a massive haul for the Russian forward would have appealed to Columbus.

Then again, this idea is purely speculation as there isn’t anything solid to suggest that it is.

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Radio Silence Likely Emerging from Blue Jackets, Canadiens

In the meantime, it’s doubtful the Blue Jackets or the Canadiens will tip their hand. Whether there’s anything going on or not, the likeliest outcome here is radio silence.

The Blue Jackets will need to figure out who’s saying what. And if it’s the Canadiens camp that’s making stuff up, well, that will be something else to consider here.

Ultimately, it could just come down to someone trying to get a “scoop” even if it means running with less-than-factual information.

Stay tuned because this conversation will get interesting. Marchenko is entering the final year of his current deal, and the Canadiens are looking. It could get very interesting.