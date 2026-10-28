Canadiens Could Be Getting Closer to Dylan Larkin Trade Scenario

The Montreal Canadiens may be moving closer to becoming a realistic destination for Dylan Larkin.

Nothing suggests a trade is imminent, but Detroit’s repeated scouting visits and its search for young centers have made this situation increasingly difficult to ignore.

Red Wings assistant general manager Kris Draper is reportedly expected to watch Montreal again, marking the third time in the Canadiens’ last four games that Detroit has sent a representative to scout them, according to insider Marco D’Amico.

That sighting follows Pierre LeBrun’s October 22 report that Detroit was monitoring Montreal in case Larkin decided to add the Canadiens to his approved trade list.

Pierre LeBrun confirms that Detroit Red Wings AGM Kris Draper will once again be watching the Montreal Canadiens tonight. For those keeping track, that's now three of the Canadiens' last four games. https://t.co/FtBJ6yTxAI — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 27, 2026

It’s worth noting that the Canadiens are still not on Larkin’s reported list, and repeated scouting visits do not prove the two teams are in fact negotiating. But from Montreal’s perspective, the possibility of a deal is becoming more interesting.

Canadiens Have Reason to Believe Detroit Is Doing Its Homework

Detroit’s scouting activity would be less intriguing if it existed in isolation. It doesn’t.

Elliotte Friedman reported that the Red Wings have been asking teams about young centers, including top prospects who have yet to reach the NHL. He stressed that those inquiries could relate to Larkin, defenseman Simon Edvinsson, or both. Still, the reporting suggests Detroit is actively exploring potential roster changes rather than simply waiting for its situation to resolve itself.

For the Canadiens, that creates an opportunity worth keeping an eye on. Larkin is an established NHL center who could provide another top-six option down the middle, although any potential deal would depend on the price and Montreal’s willingness to surrender young talent.

There is also a reason to think the possibility of Montreal joining the conversation is no longer as far-fetched as it once seemed. Friedman recently discussed that the Canadiens’ fans loudly expressing their desire for Larkin during a game in Montreal may have moved the needle. He added that the teams would first need to believe they could construct a deal before approaching Larkin about the destination.

If that’s the case, it points to a possible path toward a trade, not confirmation that’s the road this situation is on.

A Habs Deal Still Depends on Larkin and Detroit’s Price

The Red Wings can scout the situation all it wants, but there is one person who ultimately controls whether this idea becomes reality.

Larkin has a full no-movement clause and would need to approve a move to Montreal. His reported expansion to 10 preferred destinations gives Detroit more flexibility, but that expanded list does not extend to Montreal.

Detroit also needs a return that makes sense for the organization. The Red Wings have reportedly been seeking young centers, including prospects. And it just so happens that the Canadiens have pieces to make a possible deal work. Whether Montreal would be willing to surrender the right combination of assets is another question entirely.

For the Canadiens, the temptation is obvious: A proven center could strengthen the roster now. But paying a premium for a player who has not approved the destination would be getting ahead of the process.

The repeated scouting visits suggest Detroit wants to understand what Montreal could offer if the circumstances change. They do not establish that a framework exists or that Larkin is ready to approve the move.

Still, this is worth tracking. The Canadiens may be emerging as a more realistic Dylan Larkin trade destination, but the next major development has to come from the negotiations or Larkin himself. Until Montreal is added to his list, or there is credible reporting that the two teams are discussing a deal, the possibility remains intriguing rather than imminent.