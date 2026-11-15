Canadiens Star Rookie Priced in as Calder Favorite

The Montreal Canadiens have gotten a not-so-surprising strong season from rookie netminder Jacob Fowler.

Heading into this season, everyone knew that Fowler had the makings of being a quality NHL goalie. And now, the market seems to have caught up.

According to the folks at BetOnline Sports & Casino, Fowler has overtaken two other star rookie, Porter Martone of the Philadelphia Flyers and Gavin McKenna of the Toronto Maple Leafs, as the favorite to take home the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year.

Fowler has 3/2 odds of taking from the hardware this season, representing +150 odds. Meanwhile, McKenna remains close behind at 7/2, tied at +150 odds. Rounding out the top three is the second-overall pick from last spring’s draft, Ivar Stenberg of the San Jose Sharks at 5/1.

Martone, for his part, has seen his odds plummet amid an awful start. The Flyers forward is now a long shot at 22/1.

The odds favoring Fowler are hardly surprising. The 21-year-old has seemingly wrestled the Canadiens’ starting goaltender job away from last season’s playoff hero Jakub Dobes. In 12 games this season, Fowler has a 2.13 GAA and a .926 SV%. In addition to making a solid case for the Calder this season, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear Fowler’s name pop up in the Vezina Trophy conversation, should he be able to sustain these numbers for the whole season.

Jacob Fowler Has Given Canadiens Much-Needed Stability

Fowler’s emergence couldn’t have come at a better time for Montreal.

The Canadiens entered the season with some questions in goal, particularly after Dobes became such an important part of their playoff run last year. But the early-season inconsistency from the veteran netminder created an opportunity, and Fowler has taken full advantage.

It’s one thing for a rookie to give a team a chance to win whenever he gets the opportunity. It’s another to play well enough that the coaching staff has little reason to look elsewhere.

That’s essentially what Fowler has done.

Fowler has been the sort of piece that the Habs have needed, given the early-season struggles that Jakub Dobes has shown. His relatively good performance against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night was nearly a complete disaster after he allowed two goals and the first three shots of the game. And while Dobes settled in, the game got away from the Habs at that point.

Without Fowler to turn to, the Canadiens would likely be scrambling, trying to find a way to stop the bleeding.

That’s why Fowler has bought Montreal time. They need their young talent to develop, but they also need to remain competitive while that happens. Fowler is helping accomplish both objectives.

And while it’s still early in his NHL career, the fact that he’s already looking comfortable with the starting job says plenty about his potential.

Gavin McKenna Could Make This a Two-Man Calder Race

Fowler may be the Calder favorite right now, but there is still plenty of competition for the Canadiens’ netminder. McKenna, in particular, has put together a strong rookie campaign despite the Maple Leafs’ inconsistency.

The Toronto forward has six goals and 13 points in 22 games. More importantly, he’s starting to look increasingly confident at the NHL level.

That’s an encouraging development for a young player adjusting to the demands of the league. McKenna is showing that he can contribute offensively, and his production gives him a legitimate argument in the Calder conversation.

There also isn’t another rookie forward clearly separating himself from the pack at this stage. Martone’s difficult start has opened the door, while Stenberg remains another name worth monitoring. But McKenna has positioned himself as a serious challenger to Fowler.

The difference, of course, is that Fowler plays the most demanding position on the ice. If he continues delivering strong numbers while keeping the Canadiens in the playoff picture, that could give him a significant advantage.

Still, McKenna is producing in Toronto, and his confidence appears to be growing. There is plenty of season left for that gap in the betting market to change.

For now, Fowler has earned his place at the top of the Calder race. But McKenna could make this a much more interesting competition than the current odds suggest.