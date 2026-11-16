Ivan Demidov Season-Ending Surgery a Possibility for Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have been dealing with the specter of losing Ivan Demidov for the entire season.

Now, to be clear, there is no credible report at the moment suggesting that Demidov could miss the season. But the chatter has been getting harder to ignore.

The unconfirmed talk suggesting that Demidov may miss some significant time does get some credence from the fact that Demidov has been unable to get back into playing shape following an ankle injury that’s sidelined him for about the first month and a half of the season.

Plus, the confirmation from Demidov’s agent, Dan Milstein, that the Russian star sustained a broken ankle is bad enough. And so, here’s where things get interesting. An opinion by sports medicine expert Darren McConaghy makes one thing clear: there might be something more to this story.

McConaghy believes that if there’s something structurally wrong with Ivan Demidov’s ankle, surgery might be the only way to get around it. If that’s the case, the Canadiens may be without their star forward for a while.

Again, there is nothing confirmed at the moment to suggest this is indeed the case. But until something gets confirmed one way or another, it will be very difficult for the Canadiens to get the certitude they need regarding one of their best players.

Canadiens Have Managed Without Ivan Demidov, but That Could Change

The good news for Montreal is that Ivan Demidov’s absence hasn’t exactly derailed its season.

The Canadiens have managed to put together a 12-4-4 record despite having their young Russian forward available for just two games.

That’s all well and fine, particularly considering the offensive potential Demidov brings to the lineup. He finished his rookie campaign with 19 goals and 62 points in 82 games.

That’s not the kind of production the Habs can just replace by snapping their fingers.

And while Montreal has found ways to generate offense without him, there is a difference between managing a short-term absence and potentially going the entire season without one of the most talented young players in the NHL.

Well, that’s where things could get dicey.

The Canadiens are building a team around a combination of established stars and young talent. Demidov is an important part of that equation, particularly when it comes to creating offense and giving the team another dangerous option in the attacking zone.

There is also the question of how much longer Montreal can afford to operate without him. The Canadiens have done a good job staying competitive, but losing Ivan Demidov for an extended period would certainly put more pressure on the rest of the forward group.

And with no confirmed diagnosis suggesting surgery is necessary, the organization is still operating in something of a holding pattern. That’s hardly an ideal situation when it comes to planning for the months ahead.

Montreal Could Look for Short-Term Scoring Help, but Options Are Limited

Perhaps it might be time for the Canadiens to start looking into short-term options at the wing.

After all, if Ivan Demidov is going to miss a significant portion of the season, Montreal will need to find a way to make up for his absence.

That possibility becomes even more pressing when considering Chris Kreider is now expected to miss six to eight weeks with a lower-body injury. The veteran has nine points in 19 games this season, leaving Montreal with another hole to fill up front.

One name that Canadiens fans might hear a little more about is Ottawa Senators forward Andre Burakovsky. The veteran winger is on an expiring deal, and is reportedly available. He could be the type of short-term piece that a team like Montreal might want to check in on.

The veteran winger is looking for a fresh start and might be able to rekindle his offensive production in Montreal.

However, there are reasons to question whether Burakovsky would actually be a realistic solution. He has yet to register a point in eight games with Ottawa and is currently dealing with a lower-body injury. The Senators only acquired him from Chicago in June, so it’s also fair to wonder whether they’re ready to move on already.

Make no mistake, a short-term addition could make plenty of sense for Montreal.

But the Habs need to be careful about making a reactionary move at this point. The last thing the organization wants is to waste valuable resources on a guy that might not even work out.

The Canadiens also need to consider whether such an acquisition would be worthwhile if Ivan Demidov is eventually ready to return in the coming weeks. Consider that a player like Burakovsky would be a low-cost, low-risk proposition, it might just work for the right price.

Ultimately, Montreal has a difficult decision to make. The club doesn’t necessarily need to rush into the trade market, but it cannot afford to ignore the possibility that its offensive depth could take another hit.