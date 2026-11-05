Ivan Demidov Agent Reveals Cause of Absence from Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens star Ivan Demidov has been away from the ice for most of this season. The cause of his injury has been unknown until now.

During a recent appearance on DFO Insider, Dan Milstein, revealed the cause of Demidov’s injury this season. The notable agent stated that the 20-year-old sustained the injury in the preseason and attempted to play through it at the start of the season. However, the pain became too much to ignore, leading to his stint on injured reserve.

“Unfortunately, he had a fractured ankle in the preseason. And it was bothering him, but he continued playing for the (first) two games.”

Milstein added that Ivan Demidov approached him about the discomfort he was feeling, leading Milstein to talk to the team about the situation.

“We did an MRI… so, we realized two weeks later that he had an issue that needed medical attention.”

As for when Canadiens fans might see the sniper back in action, Milstein made it clear that Demidov is still a couple of weeks away.

“So, hopefully, Ivan will be back on the ice in a very short while and help the Montreal Canadiens start winning some games.”

Demidov timeline update from his agent ⤵️ https://t.co/2ihd1jg8bx — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 5, 2026

While the prognosis remains week-to-week for Ivan Demidov, his return might be sooner rather than later.

Canadiens Have Missed Ivan Demidov’s Offensive Spark

Montreal hasn’t exactly forgotten how to score without Demidov, but his absence has taken away an important piece of the team’s offensive attack.

The Canadiens entered the season expecting to build on last year’s production, and Demidov was a big part of that equation. His ability to create offense, generate chances off the rush and make plays in tight spaces gives Montreal another dimension. He isn’t simply a winger who can finish opportunities; he’s a player who can create them for everyone around him.

Still, Ivan Demidov’s absence is crucial when the offense isn’t firing on all cylinders. Montreal has enough talent to produce goals, but it hasn’t consistently looked like the dominant offensive team many expected. Having Demidov available would give the Canadiens another option to tilt games in their favor, particularly against opponents that manage to limit their top forwards.

His return won’t magically fix every issue, but it would give Martin St. Louis another high-end weapon to work with. And that’s hardly a small thing for a team trying to establish itself as a legitimate contender.

Montreal Can Afford to Be Patient, But the Clock Is Ticking

The good news for the Canadiens is that they have enough offensive depth to avoid rushing Ivan Demidov back into the lineup.

Montreal can spread the scoring responsibility across several lines and give the young forward the time he needs to recover properly. That’s an advantage not every team has when one of its most gifted offensive players goes down.

There is little sense in risking a more serious setback just to get Demidov back a few games earlier. A fractured ankle is not something the Canadiens should gamble with, especially when the long-term value of having him healthy far outweighs the short-term benefit of forcing a return.

Still, patience has its limits. The Canadiens need to start putting together consistent results, and every game without Ivan Demidov is another opportunity for the teams around them to gain ground. Montreal may have the depth to absorb his absence, but that doesn’t mean it can afford to let the season drift away.

The priority should be getting Demidov healthy. But when he does return, the Canadiens will need him to make an impact quickly.