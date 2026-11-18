The Montreal Canadiens could soon move on from a key contributor on the blue line. At the moment, general manager Kent Hughes is in a very good place regarding his roster. Montreal has successfully been able to retain its top players, mostly on team-friendly deals. As a result, the Canadiens have some financial freedom to make other moves.

Nevertheless, Hughes has several pending free agents on his roster to worry about in the coming months. One of these players is Alexandre Carrier. The veteran defenseman has provided a worrying update on his future with the Montreal Canadiens. During a new interview with The Athletic’s Arpon Basu, the blueliner admitted that he has not talked to Hughes about a potential extension just yet.

“To be honest, there’s nothing happening,” claimed Carrier. “I understand the business side of it. Will there be something bigger happening, will there be more trades coming? So I can understand them wanting to maintain some flexibility with all of that. I would expect to talk at some point; I don’t really know when, but obviously before the trade deadline, for sure. But for now, we haven’t talked.”

The Montreal Canadiens previously acquired Carrier just months after he signed a three-year, $11.25 million ($3.75 million AAV) contract with the Nashville Predators. He, however, is now in the final year of the deal and will be free to sign with another NHL team in the summer. Since joining the club, he has become a mainstay in Montreal’s defense. Nevertheless, this could all change soon.

Montreal Canadiens may not be Willing to Give Alexandre Carrier a Pay Raise

According to Basu, Carrier’s next contract should be valued at around $4.6 million AAV. If so, it would represent a fairly decent pay raise for the veteran. It remains to be seen if the Montreal Canadiens are willing to provide an offer in this range before the trade deadline. If not, Hughes could opt to offload the defenseman before losing him for free after the season ends.

The Canadiens currently have nine pending free agents on their roster (three unrestricted and six restricted). Carrier, while important to Montreal, is likely not the team’s prime focus among their pending UFAs. Josh Anderson is also set to be out of a contract after his $38.5 million contract ends. The Canadiens, however, have been recently linked to re-signing the forward to a substantial extension.

Montreal has Highly Rated Youngsters Waiting in the Wings

Carrier, on the other hand, may not be a priority for the Montreal Canadiens because of their deep prospect pool. In fact, fellow blueliners David Reinbacher, Bryce Pickford, and Adam Engstrom were all ranked among the team’s top 10 prospects by The Athletic’s Corey Pronman. Both Reinbacher and Pickford are also right-handed, like Carrier.

Ultimately, Carrier’s future with the Montreal Canadiens hinges on several factors. His play over the next few months will obviously be a major contributor to whether or not the club re-signs him.

On top of this, Reinbacher’s development, in particular, will be crucial to how Hughes sees his future blue line. Engstrom has also been linked with a trade. Either way, it is worrying that Montreal has not yet discussed a potential extension with the veteran defenseman.