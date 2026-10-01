NHL Trade Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Trade Opportunity Taking Shape

The Montreal Canadiens clinched a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in their season opener on Tuesday.

Their next clash isn’t scheduled until Saturday, Oct. 3, leaving room for trade rumors to stir.

The Canadiens made several moves later in the offseason, with Chris Kreider’s acquisition headlining their transactions.

But Montreal could have more waves on the horizon.

What We’re Seeing in the Latest Montreal Canadiens Trade Rumors

On Kirby Dach…

Montreal has a valuable trade chip in 25-year-old Dach, and the Edmonton Oilers could be the target.

As pointed out by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, via the 32 Thoughts column, “Edmonton has no right-shot centres. That’s why you hear a lot of Kirby Dach (plus his history with Stan Bowman)…”

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli on Casino.org, Edmonton has kept “close tabs” on Dach. He states the Oilers are “intent on acquiring Dach at some point, whether that’s before the season starts, at the March 1 trade deadline, or next summer as a free agent.”

Dach hasn’t been a healthy player, so if a move were to happen, there’s a strong chance he wouldn’t provide the consistency that Edmonton would like.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 37 games and had an 8-7-15 performance.

As much as fans may want to see aggressive action, holding off on a Dach deal for a bit might be the best route.

On Adam Engström…

Montreal lacks forward depth, but his blueline is overflowing with defensemen. Cutting ties with one would open the door to bolster his forward room.

This is where 22-year-old Engström comes in — or exits.

Over the summer, Arpon Basu of The Athletic wrote, “Teams have asked about him in trade discussions, and the Canadiens are open to those discussions. Engström has yet to be traded, largely because the Canadiens see him as having considerable value. That is, in part, due to the fact teams are enquiring about his availability, but it is also because the Canadiens feel Engström could help their blue line.”

In 2025-26, he had one assist for one point in 15 games

While rumors around Engström have grown fairly quiet since, don’t be surprised to see his name pop back up.

Montreal is merely playing a waiting game.

On Mark Scheifele…

Having been with the Winnipeg Jets for over 15 seasons, it’s hard to imagine a world in which he’d ship out.

Nonetheless, Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet wrote, “The Canadiens are among the teams asking about Scheifele after failing on Larkin. They have their eye on him as the perfect 1-2 punch to support top line centre Nick Suzuki.”

He names prospect Michael Hage and forwards Oliver Kapanen and Dach as potential returns.

Last season, Scheifele appeared in 82 games and went 36-67-103 — the most points he’s recorded in a single season, ultimately setting a franchise record.

Between his veteran experience and proven track record, he would be an intriguing acquisition.

Where the Montreal Canadiens Currently Stand

The Canadiens have started their season on the right foot, but that momentum must continue into this weekend.

Their upcoming opponents, the Penguins, are also coming off a victory after securing a clean 7-0 shutout over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Montreal and Pittsburgh are both 1-0 in the Eastern Conference.

In the meantime, the Canadiens have some decisions to sit on. The clock will keep ticking, but they don’t seem to be in any rush.