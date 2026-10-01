Penguins’ Low-Risk Move for Former Maple Leafs Winger Already Paying Off

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2026-27 season is now underway.

The Penguins ripped a 7-0 victory out of the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday with the help of one of their offseason acquisitions.

The low-risk move is already starting to pay off.

Penguins’ Offseason Acquisition Shines in Debut

Nick Robertson skated in a Pittsburgh game for the first time last night.

During his debut, he scored two goals for two points.

His first goal came off assists from Kris Letang and Sidney Crosby in the first period, followed by another in the third period from an assist from Filip Hallander.

Robertson is coming off a six-year stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who traded him on July 1 to the Penguins in exchange for a measly 2028 fourth-round draft pick.

By the end of this 2025-26 campaign, he had skated in 78 games and scored 16 goals with 16 assists for 32 points.

He is now under a two-year deal with Pittsburgh.

“The guys here have been great,” Robertson said, per Michelle Crechiolo of NHL.com. “I’ve been really comfortable, and I’ve learned that when I’m comfortable and talking with the guys, it kind of goes on the ice.”

He added, “Obviously, first game you’re kind of nervous. It’s not preseason. You’re playing a tough building on the road. Obviously, I was fortunate to get the one, and obviously, that second one was kind of a gimme [laughs]. So, I’ll take it. But yeah, it was a good start for the guys.”

For not having to take a massive gamble to acquire the 25-year-old left winger, Pittsburgh couldn’t have seen more promise in the season opener.

Where the Penguins Stand Right Now

Given that Pittsburgh just played its first game of the season, much is still up in the air about how their campaign could play out.

They’ve already faced a handful of injuries, and this is only the start of a long, grueling year of hockey.

Notable stars are out on injured reserve, including wingers Justin Brazeau and Bryan Rust, along with defenseman Ryan Graves and a handful of others.

Their next matchup is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. ET against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena — a home game for the Penguins.

The Canadiens also clinched a tight season-opener victory by defeating the Maple Leafs 3-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Scotiabank in Toronto.

Heading into this weekend’s matchup, both teams are 1-0 and are looking to extend their record.

The Penguins are off to a dominant start, but can they keep turning the knob to increase momentum?