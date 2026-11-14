Devils’ Anton Silaev May Benefit From Unexpected Lineup Opportunity

The New Jersey Devils made yet another call-up before the second half of their home-and-home against the Washington Capitals.

On Friday, Amanda Stein of NewJerseyDevils.com shared, “The New Jersey Devils announced that defenseman Anton Silaev has been recalled from the Utica Comets.”

During Saturday’s morning skate, Stein shared the following update: “Silaev should be making his NHL debut playing alongside Brenden Dillon.”

Unless something changes between now and puck drop, Silaev should find himself on the third pairing. The former 10th-overall pick in 2024 has brought some production during his early-season stint in Utica, with four assists in 12 games. But production isn’t what defines Silaev.

Instead, expect a puck mover who will begin sequences for New Jersey and someone who will utilize a stay-at-home game. If he does that when he gets his shot in a Devils uniform, he will prove his value early.

And that will help some of New Jersey’s most productive players in the lineup.

New Jersey Devils Projected Lines And Pairings Against Capitals, Nov. 14

Per Stein’s lineup notes, early signs project the Devils will go with 12 forwards and six defensemen, with Silaev projected for the third pairing alongside Brenden Dillon.

The rest of New Jersey’s lineup looks similar to what was projected for Thursday’s matchup vs. the Capitals.

That means Arseny Gritsyuk, Jack Hughes, and Jesper Bratt should take the first line. All three players skated away with a point on Thursday. Gritsyuk came up big with two assists.

Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Luke Evangelista are projected to remain on the second line. Meier had an assist on Thursday and continues his quest toward the half-point-per-game mark. He now has eight points in 20 contests.

Stefan Noesen again projects for the third line, alongside Evan Rodrigues and Connor Brown. Noesen was one of three Utica players with a goal on Thursday.

Lenni Hameenaho was another one, and he is again slated for right wing on the fourth line. Cody Glass and Jesper Boqvist appear to be the linemates.

Jonas Siegenthaler is again slated to line up alongside Luke Hughes on the first pairing. Hughes had three shots on goal and skated 23:10 in New Jersey’s win.

Declan Chisholm and Dougie Hamilton should round out the top four. Hamilton collected 22:04 of ice time with three shots on goal on Thursday.

Connor Hellebuyck Will Man The Net On Saturday

Hellebuyck was the confirmed starter days before Saturday night’s game, and that hasn’t changed. He was in vintage form in Thursday’s win, stopping 26 of the 28 shots he faced, while compiling a .929 save percentage.

Hellebuyck is just now getting into midseason form, and that will be dangerous for New Jersey’s upcoming opponents. He is 6-0-0, with a .916 save percentage, a 1.97 GAA, and a .667 quality starts percentage. He also has one shutout.

With a depleted Devils lineup that looks like it will see another debut, Hellebuyck is by far the best insurance policy on the team. That will be the case on Saturday when the puck drops. Coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. EST.