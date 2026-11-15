Devils’ Connor Hellebuyck Reaches Impressive Mark Against Capitals

The New Jersey Devils scored seven goals against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. But Connor Hellebuyck was the real story of the evening.

Hellebuyck may have allowed four goals. But he made 43 saves on 47 shots.

Washington was relentless, trying to score the ‘W’ in the back half of the home-and-home series. That said, when a former Vezina and Hart Trophy winner is backstopping a team, Washington could have shot the puck 70 times. It still wouldn’t have mattered.

Hellebuyck wasn’t about to let an opponent put a blemish on what is now a 7-0-0 record. That 7-0-0 record is also an NHL milestone.

Per Harvey Valentine of NHL.com:

“Hellebuyck, who was traded from the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23, became the sixth goaltender in NHL history to win each of his first seven games with a franchise.”

Hellebuyck has spent a career joining rare company. His win on Saturday night is just the latest in what is becoming a surefire Hall of Fame resume.

Hellebuyck Wins First Seven Games With New Team

If there was ever any irony to this, it is that Hellebuyck could have faced the last goaltender to reach the 7-0-0 milestone.

Mike Vogel of WashingtonCaps.com noted, “Hellebuyck becomes the first NHL goaltender since Logan Thompson in 2024 to win his first seven decisions with a new team.”

Thompson was backing up Charlie Lindgren on Saturday night. His 7-0-0 odyssey lasted from Oct. 15 to Nov. 9, 2024. In that span, Lindgren posted a .910 save percentage with 2.6 goals allowed per game.

Thompson’s streak ended on Nov. 13 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-3 overtime loss. He rebounded in the following game, with a 5-2 win over his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights, before losing in regulation for the first time, 2-1, against the Colorado Avalanche.

His streak, ironically, kicked off against Vegas in his regular-season debut with the Capitals. Now, Hellebuyck can one-up Thompson with just one more win and start his career with New Jersey 8-0-0.

Hellebuyck Has Turned The New Jersey Devils Into A Complete Team

New Jersey has lacked a decent, established goalie in the thick of their prime for ages. That said, it kept them from being a complete hockey team, and it showed.

When the Devils started winning games again, they were inconsistent season by season, and much of that had to do with who was lining up in the net. This is where Hellebuyck changes the equation.

New Jersey has proven time and again that it can score. The Devils are even proving that while short-handed. They went into both matchups against Washington missing several key players thanks to injuries and illnesses. They outscored the Capitals 12 to 6.

Hellebuyck had a lot to do with both of those wins. So far, opponents haven’t had an answer for him, even when they’re posting 47 shots on goal and playing against a depleted lineup. And it wasn’t like Washington is a bad hockey team.

Now the question is: How long will Hellebuyck keep this remarkable streak going? It will be something to watch in his coming starts.