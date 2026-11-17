The New Jersey Devils will kick off the second quarter of their 2026-27 season on Wednesday. One trend must continue.

It is hard to find a more complete team in the NHL than New Jersey. They have a deep group of forwards and defensemen. Since they landed Connor Hellebuyck in October, they also have a legitimate franchise goaltender.

Whether by design or not, New Jersey has a knack for turning on the jets in the second period. Per EdgeHalla, New Jersey’s second-period scoring remains among the NHL’s best.

In their first 21 games, the Devils have scored 32 times in the second period, or 1.52 second-period goals per contest. That ranks third in the league as of Tuesday night.

What makes this statistic even more interesting? New Jersey was scoring at nearly half that rate in the second period last season, with 0.87 second-period goals per game.

This season, they have gotten off to slow starts more often than not, with 18 goals scored in the first period. That equals 0.86 first-period goals per contest. While they don’t always get off to hot starts, forcing opponents to play their game in the second period has driven this team through the first quarter.

Devils Among The NHL’s Best Second-Period Teams

How effective has New Jersey’s second-period performances been? When leading after two periods, they are 11-0-0. That means they have yet to blow a third-period lead this season and lose — even if there have been close calls. Naturally, that mark is first in the NHL.

New Jersey is also first in the league when trailing after one period. Their record when trailing after one is a near-perfect 4-1-0. If they find themselves down in the first, there is a good chance they retake the lead in the second. They also give themselves a good chance to close out games in the third frame.

The Devils are a high-octane unit in the third period, with 25 goals scored. That’s good for 1.19 third-period goals per game, putting them 10th in the NHL.

The only problem? They have allowed 23 goals in the third frame, so they aren’t as strong defensively in the final 20 minutes of regulation.

New Jersey Has Room To Improve Their Third-Period Play

Should the Devils keep playing well in the second period, expect more consistent hockey. They can get even more consistent if they improve defensively in the third frame.

New Jersey got too complacent in the third following a strong second period vs. the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues earlier in the month. They won both games. But until the Devils find ways to play the same brand of hockey in the third period as they do in the second, opponents will occasionally sneak back into games.

It’s not bad news, though, for the Devils to have obvious room for improvement. They are on the cusp of being one of the NHL’s best teams.

To get there, and to reach the same level as their divisional rival, the Carolina Hurricanes, it will take three solid periods, game in and game out — especially those final 40 minutes. New Jersey will get its first chance on Wednesday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens.