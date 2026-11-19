The Montreal Canadiens stunned the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. That didn’t stop one teammate from recognizing Timo Meier’s effort.

Montreal may have handed Connor Hellebuyck his first loss and stifled New Jersey’s red-hot scoring units. But nobody could fault Meier, who finished the game as the Third Star after he scored a goal and posted two points.

Meier also logged a plus-2, totaled 21 shifts on 17:53 of ice time, landed three shots on net, and blocked another two shots. Overall, he was New Jersey’s most complete forward in the matchup.

Teammate Luke Evangelista summed up Meier’s play better than anyone else. Via Marc Ciampa of NewJerseyDevils.com, Evangelista said, “I thought Timo was unreal tonight, honestly. I think he kind of drove play for us, not just as a line, but as a team.”

Lately, Meier has been making a habit of putting up sound offensive performances — even when New Jersey struggles through an off-night.

Timo Meier Has Been In Rebound Mode For The Devils

Meier remains tied for seventh on the Devils in scoring, with 11 points and five goals in 22 games. His shooting percentage is a meager 6.0, but he has been putting a lot of shots on net. His 83 shots on goal are second on the team, behind only Jack Hughes, who has 85.

Meier, however, has just 367 minutes of ice time compared to Hughes’ 455. That has given him 0.23 shots per minute compared to Hughes’ 0.19. It indicates just how often Meier gets the puck to the net.

Further, if it wasn’t for an early-season slump, Meier’s numbers may be even better. While he was doing his job offensively, Meier recorded five points and a goal in New Jersey’s first 17 games. He never lost his edge, and frustrations didn’t force him to change his playing style, something head coach Sheldon Keefe recently recognized.

Meier has since posted six points and four goals in his previous five games. His shooting percentage in those five games? 22.2. That trend should continue as Meier now appears to be in vintage form.

Timo Meier Poised To Continue Solid Run In Newark

This won’t be the last time Meier earns praise from the likes of Luke Evangelista or from head coach Sheldon Keefe. Meier has never been an elite point producer, but he has been dependable since arriving in Newark.

He burst onto the scene in 2023, logging 14 points in 21 games when he was first traded to the Devils. Meier followed that performance up with 52, 53, and 44-point seasons. Currently, he is on pace for 42 points. But if he keeps playing the way he has in these last six games, Meier could threaten a new single-season best in a Devils uniform.

He should be a big part of the game plan, alongside Evangelista, on Saturday when New Jersey seeks to bounce back against the St. Louis Blues. Meier came up empty during New Jersey’s first meeting with St. Louis on Nov. 5, despite netting six shots on goal. A repeat effort may reward Meier, given his recent uptick in production.