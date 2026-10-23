NHL World Reacts to Devils’ Nearing Connor Hellebuyck Acquisition

The New Jersey Devils appear to be on the verge of acquiring goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

After weeks of league-wide speculation, New Jersey didn’t rank as a top destination, hence the surprise on social media.

As we await an official announcement, let’s take a look at the latest reactions.

NHL World Erupts Amid Hellebuyck Deal

@DarrenDreger: “Players are being informed. Trade call is complete. Connor Hellebuyck has been traded to New Jersey. Details to follow.”

@JLazzy23: “This year aside, Shesterkin, Sorokin, and Hellebuyck are the starting goals for the next few years in the Tri-State area. God, that is fun as [expletive].”

@emilymkaplan: “The New Jersey Devils are closing in on a deal for Connor Hellebuyck, per sources. As of this weekend, Winnipeg felt it had terrible offers for the goalie but things seemed to have progressed last night. Believe Jets have been focused on scorers in return.”

@RobertAitkenJr: “Sunny Mehta had a choice early in his first season as an NHL GM: trust the roster he constructed during the offseason or reel in one of the big fish in the rumor mill. He saved his chips by not going for Quinn Hughes or Dylan Larkin. His reward: Connor Hellebuyck. #NJDevils.”

@Peter_Baugh: “Should this go through, Sunny Mehta will have swung trades for Connor Hellebuyck, Luke Evangelista, Evan Rodrigues and Declan Chisholm (among others) since taking over as Devils GM in April. Bold start to his tenure.”

Where Does This Move Put the Devils?

In the simplest of terms, New Jersey just got a massive upgrade behind the crease.

Hellebuyck owns a career 2.58 GAA with a .916 SV%.

The Winnipeg Jets selected him with the No. 9 pick in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL draft.

This marks his 11th season playing in the National Hockey League.