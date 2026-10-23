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NHL World Reacts to Devils’ Nearing Connor Hellebuyck Acquisition

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Connor Hellebuyck
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 19: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets tends goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden on March 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins won 6-1. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils appear to be on the verge of acquiring goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

After weeks of league-wide speculation, New Jersey didn’t rank as a top destination, hence the surprise on social media.

As we await an official announcement, let’s take a look at the latest reactions.

NHL World Erupts Amid Hellebuyck Deal

Connor Hellebuyck
GettyConnor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets warms up prior to a game against the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden on March 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

@DarrenDreger: “Players are being informed. Trade call is complete. Connor Hellebuyck has been traded to New Jersey. Details to follow.”

@JLazzy23: “This year aside, Shesterkin, Sorokin, and Hellebuyck are the starting goals for the next few years in the Tri-State area. God, that is fun as [expletive].”

@emilymkaplan: “The New Jersey Devils are closing in on a deal for Connor Hellebuyck, per sources. As of this weekend, Winnipeg felt it had terrible offers for the goalie but things seemed to have progressed last night. Believe Jets have been focused on scorers in return.”

@RobertAitkenJr: “Sunny Mehta had a choice early in his first season as an NHL GM: trust the roster he constructed during the offseason or reel in one of the big fish in the rumor mill. He saved his chips by not going for Quinn Hughes or Dylan Larkin. His reward: Connor Hellebuyck. #NJDevils.”

@Peter_Baugh: “Should this go through, Sunny Mehta will have swung trades for Connor Hellebuyck, Luke Evangelista, Evan Rodrigues and Declan Chisholm (among others) since taking over as Devils GM in April. Bold start to his tenure.”

Connor Hellebuyck
GettyWINNIPEG, CANADA – APRIL 21: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets warms up before Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre on April 21, 2025 in Winnipeg, Canada. (Photo by Cameron Bartlett/Getty Images)

Where Does This Move Put the Devils?

Connor Hellebuyck
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 19: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets warms up prior to a game against the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden on March 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

In the simplest of terms, New Jersey just got a massive upgrade behind the crease.

Hellebuyck owns a career 2.58 GAA with a .916 SV%.

The Winnipeg Jets selected him with the No. 9 pick in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL draft.

This marks his 11th season playing in the National Hockey League.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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NHL World Reacts to Devils’ Nearing Connor Hellebuyck Acquisition

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