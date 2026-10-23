Friedman: Jets Trading Connor Hellebuyck to Eastern Conference

Friday ends the suspension of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, and it looks like he won’t need to have a conversation about playing with his Jets teammates after all.

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman reported earlier on Friday morning that the “saga” involving Hellebuyck and the Jets is coming to a close, but didn’t reveal which team that he could land with, until moments ago.

According to Friedman, the Jets are working on a trade to send Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils.

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman Says Winnipeg Jets Are Working To Send Connor Hellebuyck To The Devils

Getty BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 19: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets tends goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden on March 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins won 6-1. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

According to Friedman, the Jets are working on a deal that would send Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils, where he would join Team USA teammate Jack Hughes.

“Sources: New Jersey and Winnipeg are working on a Connor Hellebuyck deal. We will see what develops,” Friedman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to NHL Insider Darren Dreger, the return for Hellebuyck includes Dawson Mercer, Nigel Dawes, prospect Alexander Command, and a pair of draft picks.

“To Wpg: Mercer, Daws, Command, 2nd in (2029) and a 7th (2027),” Dreger reported.

So far in his NHL career, Hellebuyck has posted a record of 345-208-55 with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage, and 45 shutouts.

Connor Hellebuyck Requested A Trade From The Jets

Hellebuyck, who has won the Vezina Trophy three times as the NHL’s best goaltender, confirmed last month that he did, in fact, request to be traded from the Jets, the only club he’s ever played for.

“I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options,” Hellebuyck said in the statement released by his agent, Ray Petkau. “With training camp approaching, I felt it was important to publicly confirm my request. My position has not changed. I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family.”

“I appreciate everything Winnipeg Jets fans have meant to me throughout my career and hope a resolution can be reached soon,” Hellebuyck said.