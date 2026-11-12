New Jersey Devils Face Stark Assessment Amid Nikita Kucherov Rumors

If the New Jersey Devils were to acquire Nikita Kucherov, their dominance would elevate to a new level.

They’ve already proven they have a few weapons in their back pocket, but striking a deal with netminder Connor Hellebuyck has added perhaps the most threatening one of all.

However, with Kucherov on the trade block, the Devils could be eyeing another opportunity.

Devils Face Stark Assessment Amid Kucherov Rumors

While bringing 33-year-old Kucherov to New Jersey would be a major boost for the organization’s production, several insiders consider the hypothetical excessive.

Per Sean Gentille and Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic, “Adding Kucherov after adding Connor Hellebuyck might be overkill. The Devils have won five of six since getting their goalie, and he hasn’t even played all that well. Also, they have Arseny Gritsyuk! They’re all set! Seriously, Jack Hughes is the only Devil with a higher average Game Score than Gritsyuk’s 1.25.”

This assessment comes just a few short days after Peter Baugh of The Athletic explained the difficulty in New Jersey pursuing Kucherov.

“The Devils likely won’t be in a position to pursue Kucherov, but if he has interest in joining — as star goalie Connor Hellebuyck did recently — they should at least explore it,” he wrote. “But a deal would also mean they would be out of the mix for other major pending UFAs (i.e., it would only make sense if Quinn Hughes is out of the equation).”

Acquiring Kucherov is nothing short of wishful thinking for the Devils.

Where Do the Devils Stand Right Now?

At the time of this writing, New Jersey is second in the Metropolitan Division at 13-6-0 overall.

They trail the Carolina Hurricanes at 15-3-2.

On Tuesday, the Devils dropped their matchup 4-2 against the Winnipeg Jets, snapping their stunning five-game winning streak.

Looking ahead, they’re now gearing up for a clash with the Washington Capitals on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. ET.

As New Jersey navigates its remaining November schedule heading into the winter, it could very well edge out the Hurricanes in the division standings.

The Devils are equipped with nearly every tool they need; it’s simply a matter of using them consistently.