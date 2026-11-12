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New Jersey Devils Face Stark Assessment Amid Nikita Kucherov Rumors

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Sheldon Keefe
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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach Sheldon Keefe of the New Jersey Devils speaks with the media after the game against the New York Islanders during preseason action at the Prudential Center on September 22, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

If the New Jersey Devils were to acquire Nikita Kucherov, their dominance would elevate to a new level.

They’ve already proven they have a few weapons in their back pocket, but striking a deal with netminder Connor Hellebuyck has added perhaps the most threatening one of all.

However, with Kucherov on the trade block, the Devils could be eyeing another opportunity.

Devils Face Stark Assessment Amid Kucherov Rumors

Nikita Kucherov
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 05: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks on against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Benchmark International Arena on November 05, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

While bringing 33-year-old Kucherov to New Jersey would be a major boost for the organization’s production, several insiders consider the hypothetical excessive.

Per Sean Gentille and Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic, “Adding Kucherov after adding Connor Hellebuyck might be overkill. The Devils have won five of six since getting their goalie, and he hasn’t even played all that well. Also, they have Arseny Gritsyuk! They’re all set! Seriously, Jack Hughes is the only Devil with a higher average Game Score than Gritsyuk’s 1.25.”

Nikita Kucherov
GettyTAMPA, FL – APRIL 9: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning reacted after missing the net with a shot against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at the Amalie Arena on April 9, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

This assessment comes just a few short days after Peter Baugh of The Athletic explained the difficulty in New Jersey pursuing Kucherov.

“The Devils likely won’t be in a position to pursue Kucherov, but if he has interest in joining — as star goalie Connor Hellebuyck did recently — they should at least explore it,” he wrote. “But a deal would also mean they would be out of the mix for other major pending UFAs (i.e., it would only make sense if Quinn Hughes is out of the equation).”

Acquiring Kucherov is nothing short of wishful thinking for the Devils.

Where Do the Devils Stand Right Now?

Connor Hellebuyck
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – NOVEMBER 08: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the New Jersey Devils tends his net in the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on November 08, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

At the time of this writing, New Jersey is second in the Metropolitan Division at 13-6-0 overall.

They trail the Carolina Hurricanes at 15-3-2.

On Tuesday, the Devils dropped their matchup 4-2 against the Winnipeg Jets, snapping their stunning five-game winning streak.

Looking ahead, they’re now gearing up for a clash with the Washington Capitals on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. ET.

Connor Hellebuyck
GettyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 03: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the New Jersey Devils prepares to play against the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center on November 03, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

As New Jersey navigates its remaining November schedule heading into the winter, it could very well edge out the Hurricanes in the division standings.

The Devils are equipped with nearly every tool they need; it’s simply a matter of using them consistently.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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