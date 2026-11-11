Jets Take Parting Shot at Connor Hellebuyck After Beating Devils

The Winnipeg Jets organization took a parting shot at former goalie Connor Hellebuyck after beating the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

In one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, the Jets beat the Devils 4-2 on Tuesday night in Winnipeg, in Hellebuyck’s return to the city where he spent the first 11 seasons of his NHL career.

Dawson Mercer, who was part of the trade package for Hellebuyck, scored twice against his former team as the Jets won their fourth straight game.

Meanwhile, the Devils lost with Jake Allen in net, as the team said that starting Hellebuyck would have given the team a lower chance to win the game, something the Jets organization had a field day with after beating New Jersey.

Jets Take Parting Shot at Devils

On their social media, the Jets made it clear where they stood with the Devils’ decision not to start Hellebuyck against them due to analytical reasons.

“Expected Win Probability 100%,” the Jets wrote on their X.

It’s a brutal message from the Jets to the Devils and their former franchise goalie, Hellebuyck, but it’s one that is deserved, as Hellebuyck gave up on his former team and demanded a trade out of Winnipeg, even deciding not to show up to training camp while awaiting a trade.

Devils Look Foolish for Connor Hellebuyck Decision

Ever since the Jets announced on their social media that they would be sitting Hellebuyck for this game against the Jets due to analytics, they have been the butt-end of jokes from those in the hockey world, and for good reason, as their reasoning to sit their starting goalie made zero sense.

The fact that the Devils pointed to analytics as the reason they didn’t want to start Hellebuyck was laughable and made them look foolish to the entire NHL. It makes you wonder who allowed the Devils’ PR team to release such an outlandish statement, knowing what the reaction to it would be.

In the end, though, the Jets got the last laugh, and the Devils look like fools for keeping Hellebuyck out of this game.