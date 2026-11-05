New Jersey Devils Urged To Consider Targeting $76 Million Winger

Ruling the New Jersey Devils entirely out of chasing another groundbreaking deal would be mindless.

But so would blindly assuming they’ll enter another groundbreaking trade anytime soon.

However, an NHL insider suggests the Devils should at least consider making a blockbuster move.

Devils Urged To Consider Nikita Kucherov

Per Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Nov. 5, it’s unlikely New Jersey lands 33-year-old Nikita Kucherov, but it’s still worth exploring.

“The Devils likely won’t be in a position to pursue Kucherov, but if he has interest in joining — as star goalie Connor Hellebuyck did recently — they should at least explore it,” Baugh wrote.

“But a deal would also mean they would be out of the mix for other major pending UFAs (i.e., it would only make sense if Quinn Hughes is out of the equation).”

New Jersey rattled the NHL world when they acquired netminder Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23, 2026.

This massive transaction shrunk the Devils’ probability of making a shocking move later in the season.

But with Kucherov having requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning, doors should be cracked open.

What Would Kucherov Bring to the Devils?

Kucherov is an elite offensive producer, and he would bring 13 years of NHL experience to Prudential Center.

So far this season, he’s posted a 4-16-20 performance in 14 games.

He wrapped up his 2025-26 campaign with a 44-86-130 line across 76 games.

His entire professional career has been spent with the Lightning, making his unexpected request quite the bombshell.

This could all end up being nothing more than wishful thinking, but if New Jersey somehow acquired Kucherov, they would rise to dominance even more than they already have.

The Devils are currently 10-5-0 overall and second in the Metropolitan Division.

Carolina (12-3-2) still leads the way, but New Jersey has since knocked the New York Rangers (8-7-1) down a slot in the standings.

Looking ahead, the Devils are approaching a matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. ET.