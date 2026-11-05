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New Jersey Devils Urged To Consider Targeting $76 Million Winger

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Nikita Kucherov
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TAMPA, FL - APRIL 4: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning shoots against the Boston Bruins during the second period at the Benchmark International Arena on April 4, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Ruling the New Jersey Devils entirely out of chasing another groundbreaking deal would be mindless.

But so would blindly assuming they’ll enter another groundbreaking trade anytime soon.

However, an NHL insider suggests the Devils should at least consider making a blockbuster move.

Devils Urged To Consider Nikita Kucherov

Nikita Kucherov
GettySUNRISE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on November 15, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Per Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Nov. 5, it’s unlikely New Jersey lands 33-year-old Nikita Kucherov, but it’s still worth exploring.

“The Devils likely won’t be in a position to pursue Kucherov, but if he has interest in joining — as star goalie Connor Hellebuyck did recently — they should at least explore it,” Baugh wrote.

“But a deal would also mean they would be out of the mix for other major pending UFAs (i.e., it would only make sense if Quinn Hughes is out of the equation).”

New Jersey rattled the NHL world when they acquired netminder Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23, 2026.

Connor Hellebuyck
GettyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 03: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the New Jersey Devils warms up prior to a game against the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center on November 03, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

This massive transaction shrunk the Devils’ probability of making a shocking move later in the season.

But with Kucherov having requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning, doors should be cracked open.

Nikita Kucherov
GettyTAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 17: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period at the Benchmark International Arena on October 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

What Would Kucherov Bring to the Devils?

Nikita Kucherov
GettyEDMONTON, CANADA – MARCH 21: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates during the first period of the game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on March 21, 2026, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Kucherov is an elite offensive producer, and he would bring 13 years of NHL experience to Prudential Center.

So far this season, he’s posted a 4-16-20 performance in 14 games.

He wrapped up his 2025-26 campaign with a 44-86-130 line across 76 games.

His entire professional career has been spent with the Lightning, making his unexpected request quite the bombshell.

Nikita Kucherov
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning reacts after the 2-1 defeat against the Montréal Canadiens in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on May 03, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

This could all end up being nothing more than wishful thinking, but if New Jersey somehow acquired Kucherov, they would rise to dominance even more than they already have.

The Devils are currently 10-5-0 overall and second in the Metropolitan Division.

Carolina (12-3-2) still leads the way, but New Jersey has since knocked the New York Rangers (8-7-1) down a slot in the standings.

Looking ahead, the Devils are approaching a matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. ET.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New Jersey Devils Urged To Consider Targeting $76 Million Winger

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