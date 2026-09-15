New Jersey Devils Trade Proposal Features Jets’ $59.5 Million Goalie

One of the most prominent names floating around the NHL right now is Connor Hellebuyck, who could be on the move soon.

The New Jersey Devils have been named a potential landing spot for the 33-year-old goalie, but landing him would require a trade package.

New Jersey Devils Could Acquire Hellebuyck From Jets

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report highlighted a Devils-Jets trade pitch involving Hellebuyck.

In his proposal, he suggested sending Hellebuyck to New Jersey in exchange for forward Dawson Mercer, goalie Jake Allen and a 2027 first-round pick.

Hellebuyck could be an enticing candidate for the Devils, as they need a boost behind the crease.

New Jersey could use an upgrade from Allen, and he would slide into the No. 1 slot rather seamlessly. At the very least, he could be the missing piece to bring the Devils into playoff contention.

As for Mercer, he would provide Winnipeg with forward depth.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 82 games and posted 20 goals with 22 assists for 42 points.

Gretz noted, “He’s not a star, but he’s a 20-goal scorer who can play a variety of roles and has proven incredibly durable, having appeared in all 82 games in every season of his career. He makes $4 million this season, is a restricted free agent after this season, and would then be eligible for unrestricted free agency without a new deal following the 2027-28 season.”

But Hellebuyck is certainly the key headliner in this hypothetical package.

Last season, he registered a 2.86 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage through 57 games.

As preseason rapidly approaches, trade rumors are continuing to stir; Hellebuyck is at the forefront of discussion.

New Jersey Devils Approach Long-Awaited Preseason

By the end of New Jersey’s 2025-26 campaign, they had posted a 42-37 overall record. This placed them second-to-last in the Metropolitan Division.

As emphasized by Peter Baugh of The Athletic, goaltending is one of the looming questions surrounding the franchise as it prepares to enter the 2026-27 season.

“The Devils traded Jacob Markström to the Panthers earlier this summer and focused on improving their team in other areas, namely with added forward depth,” Baugh wrote.

He added, “Jake Allen is the presumed starter heading into camp, with David Rittich and Nico Daws battling for the No. 2 job. Who has the upper hand of those two? Will GM Sunny Mehta look to add another goalie to the mix, either with a waiver claim or another transaction?”

Whether Hellebuyck is the right answer or not, the Devils need to prioritize this area on the ice before the season gets underway.