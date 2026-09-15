Carolina Hurricanes Latest Trade Proposal Lands $59.5 Million All-Star

With the Carolina Hurricanes having clinched the 2025-26 Stanley Cup, trade rumors were bound to float around.

The latest stir involves Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and a potential trade package that would send him to Carolina.

Hurricanes Could Acquire Connor Hellebuyck From Winnipeg Jets

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report revealed a trade package that would send 33-year-old Hellebuyck to Carolina in exchange for defenseman Alexander Nikishin, goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov and a first-round pick.

Now, this haul would likely be a stronger fit for the Jets than for the Hurricanes, but having Hellebuyck behind the crease would help solidify Carolina as it attempts to enter the race to the Stanley Cup once again.

But Gretz pointed out a fault in the proposal.

“While the Hurricanes have three first-round picks over the next two years (and four over the next three years), and a young NHL defenseman in Nikishin who still has upside, they don’t really have any young, NHL-ready forward help to address Winnipeg’s biggest roster need,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time a Hellebuyck-related proposal has floated, but with the arrival of training camp, the likelihood of a move seems more plausible.

During his 2025-26 campaign, Hellebuyck appeared in 57 games and went 23-23-11. He logged a 2.86 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage.

He’d offer an immediate boost, but at what cost?

Package Would Send Nikishin and Kochetkov to the Jets

Nikishin, a restricted free agent, has already made it clear he’s seeking a change of scenery.

Last year marked his first season in the NHL, and he skated in 81 games, logging 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points.

As for Kochetkov, he has a few years more than Nikishin. At 27 years old, he’s approaching his sixth year in the league.

He wrapped up his latest campaign with the Hurricanes with a 2.33 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage through nine games. He clocked over 490 minutes of ice time.

Overall, Hellebuyck has a stronger track record than Kochetkov, and his three Vezina Trophies back him up.

Of course, this is merely a hypothetical trade proposal, but it doesn’t seem to be too out of reach for Carolina.

Ultimately, they’re looking to return to postseason contention and carve out another path to the playoffs.

Heading into their 2026-27 campaign, the Hurricanes have a high bar to reach early on. They’re simply a postseason-caliber team, and that hasn’t changed in the offseason.

Carolina’s first preseason clash is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. ET against the Florida Panthers.

This will be the first true peak at where the franchise stands.